Treat yourself with travel deals

DREAM CRUISES

The Asian luxury cruise line is presenting A Taste of the Palace as part of its signature culinary extravaganza Taste the Dream - Wine and Dine at Sea, featuring chefs Darren McGrady and Ivan Li.

Guests booking this voyage package can enjoy exclusive regal menus curated by the chefs, as well as admission to thematic performances and activities, such as Peking opera, British garden tea party, fascinator-making workshop, tribute concert to The Beatles and more.

Making his Hong Kong and Singapore debut with Dream Cruises, Chef McGrady will be on Genting Dream (from $1,496 a person) from Singapore for a three-night cruise from Nov 10 to 13, followed by two back-to-back sailings of World Dream (from HK$5,075, or S$890, a person) on Dec 29 and Jan 3, with departures from the dual homeports of Hong Kong and Guangzhou.

Chef Li will set sail on World Dream on Oct 13 and 18, on five-night and two-night cruises with departures from Hong Kong and Guangzhou.

BANYAN TREE BINTAN

Overlooking the South China Sea, the resort's latest Kelong Villa takes its cue from the traditional offshore stilted platforms used by Indonesian fishermen.

An eco-friendly accommodation, it offers rustic comfort, in-villa menu with culinary options hand-delivered through pokchai (motorised wooden boat) by a Banyan host and the opportunity to detox from the modern world.

To celebrate the launch, Banyan Tree Bintan is offering a package for two (from $840 a night if booked by Sept 30) which includes breakfast, Indonesian afternoon tea, kelong dinner and 60-minute full body massage at either Kelong Villa or Hilltop Pavilions.

ANDBEYOND

Enjoy the chance to see the characters of The Jungle Book in real life, from the mighty tiger Shere Khan to Baloo the sloth bear and Mowgli's adopted wolf pack.

Promising a perfect blend of some of India's finest highlights, the conservation-led luxury experiential travel company's The Jungle Book Safari eight-day itinerary (US$5,586, or S$7,700) will take you through Delhi, Kanha National Park and Pench National Park.

It is now open for booking for dates between Oct 15 and Dec 20.

ACCOR

With the last mega sporting event of the year for the Asia-Pacific, the 30th SEA Games, hosted by the Philippines from Nov 30 to Dec 11, the international hospitality group has curated an adrenaline-fuelled package at the Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay.

Nestled on the northern tip of Boracay island in Punta Bunga Cove, it is set upon a lush tropical landscape with an exceptional private beach and turquoise blue waters.

Indulge in a private getaway from 11,300 Philippine pesos (S$300), inclusive of daily breakfast for two as well as water sports for those seeking more thrills after the SEA Games.