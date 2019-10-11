Trips for the whole family

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL

The US-based cruise line has revealed a US$97 million (S$134 million) new look for Voyager of the Seas, with a lineup of first-to-market features for the ship.

From The Perfect Storm duo of racer water slides to the reinvigorated Vitality Spa and redesigned kids and teens spaces, the thrilling combination of experiences will make for an unforgettable family vacation from Singapore this year-end and next May and June.

Beginning Oct 21, the ship will set sail on a series of three- to five-night South-east Asian itineraries with seven sailings from Singapore to Penang, Phuket and Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang) ($317 to $604).

This is followed by a season Down Under with nine- to 12-night South Pacific cruises from Sydney, Australia, starting on Nov 30 ($930 to $3,401).

LEGOLAND MALAYSIA RESORT

Families planning their Halloween celebrations at the Johor Baru theme park are in for a treat.

From now till Nov 3, enjoy 50 per cent off a day ticket when an Annual Pass holder brings a friend along for the spooky fun celebration.

Children dressed in Halloween costumes can enter for free when accompanied by an adult with a full-priced ticket to Legoland Malaysia Resort, which is packed with Halloween-themed activities.

At the Hidden Sides Haunted School Bus, families can hunt for Lego ghosts through the augmented reality (AR) platform available with the built Lego sets.

This limited-time interactive experience is in line with the recent launch of the new Lego Hidden Sides, which are three games - a classic building toy, tech toy and AR game - rolled into one.

AMARI PATTAYA

Located just a short walk away from the new Terminal 21 shopping mall, Onyx Hospitality Group's beachfront destination in the Thai city has reopened following a major renovation.

Key offerings include an extensive outdoor free-form swimming pool with a treehouse-themed slide and aqua park, the largest gardens of any resort in the immediate area, a total of 297 stylishly refurbished rooms and suites and a signature Thai aromatic massage treatment exclusive to Amari Pattaya's Breeze Spa.

From now till Nov 30, experience the new Amari Suites from 11,800 baht (S$535), including complimentary mini-bar which is replenished daily, a special children-eat-free benefit, complimentary sundowner drinks daily and valet parking when booking the Two or Three Bedroom Suites.