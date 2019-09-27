Ultimate beach sanctuary awaits at Santiburi Koh Samui

On Sept 4, the Santiburi Koh Samui hosted a unique fashion show, Fashion Mania: In Vogue Dining.

If you are seeking a vacation spot in Thailand with lavish amenities, scenic sea views and delectable food, Santiburi Koh Samui may be your ideal escape.

The flight to the island from Singapore is just under two hours, followed by a 30-minute drive to the luxury resort.

Located on the pristine north shore of Koh Samui, the paradisiacal sanctuary boasts 300m of private beach with champagne-coloured sand kissed by soothing turquoise waters, and is set amid 9.3ha of botanical beauty.

I visited in the first week of September for five days during Santiburi's off-season so it was mostly vacant - and a perk was having more privacy to enjoy the amenities. The workers were exceptionally warm and the service efficient.

I stayed at the Grand Reserve Pool Villa, a private villa with a pool, lounge and garden deck area, connected living room in contemporary design, and en-suite bathroom.

The villa functioned as a haven within the retreat itself, further sealed off from the hustle and bustle of reality.

Before bed, luxuriate in a hot bubble bath and you may just feel your worries dissolve away.

For more gregarious vacationers, the villa is well-suited to host pool parties.

Santiburi's other villas and suites also blend a sleek and modern design with contemporary Thai decor and are surrounded by verdant gardens to ensure tranquillity and privacy.

Environmentally conscious people will appreciate the retreat's DNA of sustainability and social responsibility too.

It featured the works of Thai fashion designer and World Peace Ambassador Kai Ukas, and Santiburi supports local communities by promoting Thai textiles through her funky and innovative designs.

For foodies, expect quality dishes with fantastic attention to detail, whipped up by experienced, creative chefs.

A reservation is needed to dine at the romantically lit Sala Thai restaurant, which serves authentic and artfully prepared Thai cuisine.

The Pool House offers casual poolside dining and Thai food with a slight fusion bend.

And at The Beach House, which focuses on international cuisine, I was impressed by how fresh its seafood dishes, like the tuna tartare, were.

Create Insta-worthy memories by ordering the Floating Breakfast set via room service, and enjoy your first meal of the day basking in your villa pool.

Despite being spoilt by the various dining options, you can still maintain your figure with the airy, fully-equipped gym.

Santiburi's launch of its holistic new concept "Len" (meaning play, an integral value in Thai culture) is based on the belief that wellness comes from within and aims to allow guests to choose their own paths to well-being.

Len's medley of programmes will meet everyone's needs.

Check them out on-the-go by downloading the Santiburi Koh Samui app from the Apple App Store.

Before you leave, remember to make a booking at Santiburi Spa.

It offers contemporary treatments blended with the wisdom of southern Thai massage traditions, and all the therapies are designed to restore a sense of balance.

But individuals with a low pain threshold may want to opt for the lowest of the three massage pressures available.

Bargain hunters who want a taste of Thailand may venture out of the resort and explore the night market at the Fisherman's Village, a bustling outdoor shopping and eating complex offering local art, souvenirs and street food, with a vibe that is reminiscent of Singapore's own Clarke Quay.

Special room rates are available for booking until Oct 31 at rsvn@santiburisamui.com, for stays from now till Dec 22. They include the Deluxe Garden Villa (6,760 baht, or S$305, a night for two), Grand Deluxe Garden Villa (7,768 baht), Deluxe Pool Villa (10,270 baht), Grand Reserve Pool Villa and Grand Deluxe Pool Villa (14,170 baht each).