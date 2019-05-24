Ultimate unwind

COSTA CRUISES

Designed specifically to offer the Asian market the best of Italy, Costa Venezia is the largest ship introduced by the Italian tourism group and Europe's top cruise company to the continent.

Its theatre is inspired by the world-renowned Venetian La Fenice opera house, the main atrium is reminiscent of St. Mark's Square, while the main restaurants recall the traditional architecture of Venetian alleys and squares.

Boasting more than 8,000 sq ft of retail space amid a two-deck Venetian-style shopping pavilion, guests will also be entertained by nightly shows and performances, including Venezia Innamorata, a musical inspired by the love stories of Venetian author and adventurer Giacomo Casanova.

Meanwhile, themed parties such as the Golden Party and Carnival Of Venice masked ball will recreate the magical atmosphere of City of Canals while cruising.

Costa Venezia's next sailings are from Shanghai to Japan (June 10 to 15) and Shanghai to Sasebo and Fukuoka (July 4 to 9), from 2,315 yuan (S$462) per person.

SHERATON BALI KUTA RESORT

The Indonesian resort welcomes the mid-year holiday season with its new Bali Sunset Escape package, designed for travellers that seek the ultimate island experience.

It includes daily sunset drinks at its sunset spot, Sundowners Rooftop, while witnessing the unmatched views of Kuta's legendary sunset.

Other highlights include daily breakfast and one-time buffet dinner for two at Feast Restaurant, complimentary 60-minute signature Shine Massage for two and access to Play@Sheraton kids' club, Sheraton Fitness and Shine Spa facilities.

The package (2,168,000++ rupiah, or S$206, per room per night for a Deluxe Room) is now available for a minimum stay of four consecutive nights.

TRAFALGAR

The global travel company has launched its Europe Autumn, Winter & Spring 2019/20 brochure with five new itineraries, from city explorers and regional discoveries to a sea voyage for those seeking a different way to travel. The Best Of Scotland package (from US$1,135, or S$1,568, per person) is a week-long trip to Glasgow, the Highlands and Edinburgh.

Visit the iconic Isle of Skye and the world-famous Glencoe mountains, dive into culture at Glengoyne Whisky Distillery and enjoy a wee dram and meet the Wood family on the shores of Loch Ard in their 15th-century home for a Be My Guest meal.

Book before May 30 and save up to $300 for airfare rebate and enjoy an early payment discount of 5 per cent.

PIMALAI RESORT & SPA

In partnership with Bangkok-based yoga brand Flexi Lexi Fitness, the Thai resort will host Zenergy, the world's first luxury yoga festival, on Koh Lanta from July 13 to 18.

It offers a fully inclusive experience over five nights, featuring diverse yoga and fitness classes, along with Thai cultural journeys and other activities. Classes will be led by seven famed yoga and fitness instructors.

Pimalai's four-day, three-night Zenergy retreat (July 13 to 16) costs 28,500 baht (S$1,230) per person, while the five-day, four-night Zenergy retreat (July 13 to 17) costs 36,000 baht per person.

Or pamper yourself with the six-day, five-night Zenergy retreat (July 13 to 18) at 48,000 baht per person, inclusive of an island excursion to idyllic Koh Talabeng and Koh Ngai as well as a Thai massage.

UNITED AIRLINES

Starting from June 1, the US airline will launch its latest in-flight safety demonstration video featuring Marvel superhero Spider-Man in an entertaining mini-drama.

In addition, its broader promotional partnership with Sony Pictures in celebration of the upcoming film Spider-Man: Far From Home will include one-of-a-kind Spider-Man: Far From Home-themed Polaris business class amenity kits.

Through United Airlines' MileagePlus Exclusives, members will be able to bid award miles on a one-of-a-kind experience for two to attend the movie's premiere, red carpet event and afterparty in Los Angeles on June 26.