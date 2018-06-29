Unwind with these spa treatments

THE SANCHAYA

The leader in luxury hospitality in Bintan is bolstering its wellness programme, playing host to visiting experts who will guide guests to work towards their health and wellness goals.

FitnessArtz founder and celebrity trainer Artur Zolkiewicz will be at The Sanchaya from Aug 13 to 23 to conduct complimentary morning and afternoon classes, for hotel guests only, the first in a series of fitness residencies.

His schedule will be complemented by a nutritious menu of post-workout breakfasts and vegan protein smoothies.

Guests can also spend time relaxing in The Sanchaya's Indonesian-influenced spa, and together with the resort's on-site chef, create a fresh menu of organic body scrubs that uses ingredients like turmeric and rice powder.

REGENT TAIPEI

The Taipei hotel's award-winning Wellspring Spa has introduced an all-sensory luxurious Oriental Beauty Tea Spa Treatment centred on the renowned Oriental Beauty tea from Hsinchu in Taiwan.

The treatment begins with a relaxing sauna session, featuring the aroma of Oriental Beauty tea incense followed by a luxurious foot bath and body massage, and ends with a calming tea bath, complete with a Wellspring-speciality drink and Regent Taipei nusstorte snack.

The Oriental Beauty Tea Spa Treatment is priced at NT$4,500 (S$200) for a 105-minute session.

THE RESIDENCE MALDIVES

The luxury resort nestled on a pristine island in the Gaafu Alifu Atoll, Falhumaafushi, unveils unique new wellness and spa programmes in collaboration with French beauty company Clarins.

Highlights include the introduction of Soul, Harmony and Tranquillity massages - from US$120 (S$160) - in addition to the classics and guest favourites such as Sea Serenity by Clarins (US$190).

The new range of Clarins Signature Facials delivers immediate rejuvenating results that last, and there is also a children's spa menu for guests aged five to 13, night spa sessions and wellness retreat packages with elements of yoga for a wholesome getaway.