Vietjet celebrates IWD with 83% off air tickets

In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, Vietnam carrier Vietjet is offering an 83 per cent discount on promotional air fares with the code “BOOKNOW83”, and a 38 per cent discount on SkyBoss ticket fares with the promotion code “SKYBOSS38”.

The promotion runs until March 8 and is applicable for all domestic flights within Vietnam and Thailand, as well as all international routes connecting Vietnam and Thailand with Singapore, India, Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar and Cambodia.

The promotional tickets are valid for travel from now until May 31.

With this promotion, passengers can enjoy the premium services of the SkyBoss class with add-on services such as access to a premium lounge, priority check-in, priority boarding, a private SkyBoss car, front row seats, free meals and drinks with a choice of nine hot meals on board, 10kg hand luggage, 30kg free check-in baggage or a golf bag and free flight schedule changes, among other benefits.

Book at www.vietjetair.com, the Vietjet Air mobile app or www.facebook.com/vietjetglobal.