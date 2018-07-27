Warner Bros unveils $1.36 billion indoor theme park in UAE

DC Comics characters on stage during the official opening ceremony of the Warner Bros World theme park on Yas Island.

The fantasy worlds inhabited by Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman merged with glitzy reality in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, as Warner Bros opened a sprawling indoor theme park in Abu Dhabi.

The US$1 billion (S$1.36 million) facility boasts 29 rides and six themed areas - including a cartoon junction and Gotham City.

A golden Bugs Bunny statue, doffing his cap and holding a golden carrot, welcomes visitors to the complex, which took 11 years to take from the drawing board to reality.

FIRST IN THE REGION

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi is the entertainment giant's first indoor theme park in the region and is located on Yas Island, on the outskirts of the capital.

Yas is already home to several major attractions including Ferrari World, a Formula One Grand Prix circuit and Yas Waterworld.

The Warner Bros complex is built across 153,000 sq m and is pitched at UAE citizens and foreign tourists.