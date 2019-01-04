What's new in New South Wales this year

Dust off the shelves and put everything about 2018 aside. It is time to look at New Year resolutions, new things to do and new places to visit.

Here are the highlights of what is new in Australia's New South Wales, from the latest glamping site to luxurious hideaway, according to Destination New South Wales.

LUXURIOUS GETAWAY AT CAPELLA LODGE - LORD HOWE ISLAND

Capella Lodge is Lord Howe Luxury and Lord Howe Island's premium boutique accommodation.

After a multi-million-dollar makeover, it is ready to welcome new guests over the summer.

The lodge's new look combines some of Australia's leading designers' custom furnishings with carefully selected international pieces to create a contemporary Lord Howe feel.

A serene lounge in sandy tones flows to the restaurant, which opensto views of the rugged mountains and Tasman Sea, while natural hues and covetable furniture envelop the marble-topped bar indoors.

The Catalina Suite offers a ground floor lounge with open fireplace and bar, while the popular Lagoon Loft boasts basalt-clad bathrooms and a sleek new addition of a private deck hot tub.

The new designs at Capella Lodge set the tone for a luxury getaway and for starting the new year in style.

PHOTO: DESTINATION NEW SOUTH WALES

GLAMPING PARADISE - NASHDALE LANE

Nashdale Lane Glamping is situated at the heart of the Orange wine and food region, with endless natural beauty in the surroundings to indulge and explore.

It is a place for you to disconnect, relax and enjoy quality produce and fine wine by the wood fire.

The luxury of the location nestled amid a stunning vineyard creates a distinctly Australian getaway.

Finished to the highest standard, including hardwood flooring throughout, private bathroom facilities, a four-poster queen-sized bed and even an alfresco deck, glamping at Nashdale Lane is the best of both worlds - with light, carbon-neutral footprint and the natural, immersive experience of camping, giving unfiltered access to the outdoors.

Along with wine tasting right next door in the Orange region and opportunities to hop on a mountain bike and gallivant the area, Nashdale Lane promises a weekend escapade that is cosy, indulgent and private for all to enjoy.

PHOTO: DESTINATION NEW SOUTH WALES

ONE-OF-A-KIND MUSICAL TREAT - WEST SIDE STORY ON SYDNEY HARBOUR

For music lovers and fans seeking a musical retreat right by the harbour, Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour returns and will show West Side Story from March 22 to April 21.

It is the first time a musical will be performed at this event, featuring favourite infectious tunes including Somewhere, I Feel Pretty and Tonight.

With a backdrop against Sydney's skyline at Mrs Macquarie's Point, the grounds are laid for it to be an event to kick back and enjoy champagne under the stars.

PHOTO: DESTINATION NEW SOUTH WALES

ONE FOR BOOK LOVERS - NEW LIBRARY AT DARLING SQUARE

Catch a glimpse of the swanky new library at Darling Square, set to open in mid-2019 and stretching over two floors of the Exchange building.

Darling Square, one of Sydney's newest neighbourhoods, will transform the precinct next to Haymarket and Darling Harbour.

This futuristic spiralling space is set to house not only tens of thousands of books, but also an additional "makerspace" and "Innovation Exchange Program" for creative start-ups. This means plenty of room for collaborations, workshops, meetings and events. The building, designed by Kengo Kuma, will be wrapped in a facade made of 20km of recycled timber.

PHOTO: DESTINATION NEW SOUTH WALES

COASTAL-THEMED ROAD TRIP ESCAPE - THE COVE JERVIS BAY

The Cove is a new collection of self-contained cottages in Jervis Bay, with a cool, coastal aesthetic and plenty of free, fun things to do.

Dotted among beachfront bushland surrounded by Booderee National Park, it offers a variety of stays to suit your needs - whether you are travelling as a couple, with a group of friends or family.

The Surf Shack caters for three bedrooms, the Fun Shack opens up to a seven-bedroom party, while the Love Shack is perfect for a romantic getaway for two. Enjoy tranquil days swimming, surfing, kayaking or paddle boarding.

If you are looking for something extra special, the entire property can be booked for an exclusive destination wedding too, accommodating 100 guests.