Baker & Cook's new breakfast winners

(Above) Peter Gordon's Turkish Eggs, Dutch Baby Pancake, Miso Glazed Eggplant, 6 pizza (with parma ham) and Crispy Garlic Bread, and Blackened Corn Barley Risotto.

Baker & Cook has opened its latest outlet in the Dempsey cluster and landed one of the best spots at Core Collective, the recently opened fitness, wellness and lifestyle hub.

The restaurant has floor-to-ceiling glass windows that let in plenty of light, giving you a view of the calming greenery.

And since two of the best dishes on the new menu are available from 8am to 3pm only and require your commitment to wake up earlier, think of the view as your reward.

The first is Peter Gordon's Turkish Eggs ($20) features whipped yogurt, poached eggs, Aleppo chilli butter and outlet-exclusive Dempsey sprouted wheat sourdough.

When I took my first spoonful of this, I wanted to spit it out. But the moment the shock of warm yogurt and the tartness subside, the dish charms.

Eggs and butter are a classic combination, and when added to the mix, this moves from a brunch item to a star dish.

Use the sourdough to sop up every last drop of this.

The second is the Dutch Baby Pancake ($22), it may not be as stellar but it is another great breakfast option for vegetarians.

It has an Earl Grey-poached pear, berries, maple yogurt and lemon curd on a cinnamon-spiked pancake mix.

It is surprisingly light and almost refreshing on the palate. The edible flowers make it a visual treat too.

Another visual dish is the Miso Glazed Eggplant ($16). This could change an eggplant hater's mind.

This hearty vegetarian option offers texture (crushed cashew) and acidity (be sure to squeeze the baked lemon over it), and the umami hits you immediately.

Sister company Plank Sourdough Pizza is next door and both menus are available to order. For me, Plank is turning out to be one of the best pizza joints in town. There is a lightness and freshness to the pizzas, which are baked in an Italian Valoriani Igloo pizza oven.

The 6 pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella, parma ham and rocket (from $13) may not sound like much on paper, but when it hits the mouth, the cheese and the crust work.

Other options include 8 (with lamb and fennel meatballs, from $13) and 9 (from $12.50) with pineapple, blue cheese and pepperoni.

If you want a meat-free option, the Crispy Garlic Bread ($6) will satisfy.

While the big plates offerings at Baker & Cook are fine, they are less enthralling than the smaller ones.

I like the Blackened Corn Barley Risotto ($25) although it is not memorable. It serves its function as a stomach filler but will not spark any cravings.

This is good for days I feel guilty about my carbon footprint and want to do my part to help the planet.

And if you are a part-time vegetarian newbie like I am, Baker & Cook will ease you in.

Baker & Cook