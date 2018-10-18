Big fun with updated burgers and fries at Three Buns Quayside

Previously one of three concepts at the Potato Head compound in Keong Saik, Three Buns Quayside is now a standalone restaurant at Robertson Quay.

It still draws the expat community and the locals who hang out with them, so there is no change in customer profile.

But what's new is the menu of exclusive combinations and popular signatures, as well as a weekend brunch menu and tropical cocktails.

And what makes me love Three Buns even more is it is dog-friendly, which is always a blessing for those who want to dine with their pets.

My favourite burger is one that hasn't been officially launched, so it appears as an off-menu special.

Red Man Burger TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK, POTATO HEAD FAMILY

The Red Man Burger ($28) is Three Buns' take on the rendang burger, with beef cheek cooked for 24 hours.

The tenderness of the beef is great but it is that soulful sweet spicy sauce that elevates it. Take away the buns and it'll make an equally good dish.

It is a very hefty burger, so don't be greedy and order too many sides if you get this.

With more people cutting back on meat, I guess it is good that a vegetarian burger can taste so good.

Truffello TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK, POTATO HEAD FAMILY

The Truffello ($15) features twice-cooked portobello mushrooms, truffle aioli and coleslaw on a toasted demi brioche bun.

Truffle can overwhelm everything but it is balanced here, and the flavours are full of depth.

The best thing is - for those who are casual when-we-feel-guilty vegetarians - the burger has heft and tastes meaty, which really helps the cause.

Bun DMC TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK, POTATO HEAD FAMILY

For me, the best thing about Bun DMC ($16) is the cute punny name. And I do like to pretend I'm cool and a Run DMC fan.

The burger is named after the legendary US rap group and appropriately, the main ingredient - the black angus beef - is a legendary hamburger filling.

But I like the elements of the watermelon relish and the bawang goreng (or fried onions), which adds texture, crunch and a sense of familiarity to the burger.

Miso Dirty Fries TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK, POTATO HEAD FAMILY

The fries are extremely good at Three Buns, with Miso Dirty Fries ($9) topping my list. It's a very seductive bowl of fries that comes drenched in miso bearnaise, with smoked chicken sausage and floss, chives, scallions and pickle chilli.

It is tart, sweet and savoury, and the chives let you pretend that it's healthy.

Naughty Fries Jr. TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK, POTATO HEAD FAMILY

The other variant to check out is the Naughty Fries Jr ($9), with the addition of hot beef chilli.

Chances are you'll be quite full at Three Buns, so adding beef - though tasty - to your fries may not be a good idea.