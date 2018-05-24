PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK,

DUOTOU CLAM PROMOTION

Putien restaurants are serving duotou clams - from Duo Tou village in Putian, China. This year, the clams are served eight ways, including steamed with minced garlic (from $19.80), deep-fried (from $22.80) and as an omelette (from $19.80). Till Aug 10, order any two duotou clam dishes for $38.80.

HANGOVER BRUNCH

The Prince's Hangover Brunch ($108) from Fat Prince (48, Peck Seah Street, Tel: 6221-3683) runs on Saturdays from 11.30am to 3pm, with unlimited kebabs, one brunch item, and free flow of signature Prima Donna cocktails. You can also opt for wine - unlimited sparkling, red, white and rose.

WHITE GOLD

The prized white asparagus - white gold to the Germans - is back at Brotzeit till June 10.

The classic way to eat this is with Hollandaise sauce or brown butter ($26) or try it with a panna cotta ($10).

NEW CHEFS

Magic Square (5B, Portsdown Road, Tel: 8181-0102) is a pop-up restaurant with a kitchen run by three young chefs who take turns to present a nine-course meal ($78).

This month, chef Desmond Shen's menu includes a grilled pork collar. Next month, it is chef Marcus Leow, and in July, it will be chef Abel Su, after which the cycle repeats.