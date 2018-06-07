Bites
FUSION FARE
Here is a chance for you to take a bite of history. From tomorrow till June 15, to mark the Trump-Kim summit in Singapore on June 12, Scotts Lounge (Royal Plaza on Scotts, Tel: 6235-4111) is offering a Trump-Kim Burger ($12, with minced chicken and kimchi patty) and Summit Iced Tea ($6, with honey and yuzu).
RAYA CAKE
Celebrate Hari Raya with a cake. Swensen's and Earle Swensen's Eid Mubarak Cake ($47) is a salted gula melaka ice cream cake coated with a thin layer of coconut cream and topped with two pieces of "ketupat" made with fondant. It is available at all outlets.
MUSHROOM MANIA
Min Jiang at One-North (5 Rochester Park, Tel: 6774-0122) is offering a promotion called A Medley of Mushrooms till Aug 31. Mushrooms will be featured in a selection of a la carte dishes such as the Homemade Tofu with Crabmeat and Trio Mushrooms ($12).
WORLD CUP TREATS
From today, McDonald's adds six new items to its menu in time for the 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia. They include the Sausage McGriddles (from $4.20), Chicken Pizza Kicks (above, from $3.90) and Banana Cone (from $1). McDonald's will also screen live matches for free in 22 restaurants. Check www.mcdonalds.com.sg for more information.
