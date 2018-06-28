UNDER-$10 F&B DEALS

Next month, City Square Mall is offering a series of F&B deals under $10. These include selected combos from $8.80 at Wingstop (#B1-33/34/K15), a $7.90 deal for a drink and a main course from Beyond Pancakes (#01-35/36) and a $9.90 set lunch from Watami Japanese Casual Restaurant (#03-53/55).

CLAM BROTH

Famous for its clam broth, Konjiki Hototogisu - founded in 2006 by chef Atsushi Yamamoto in Tokyo, Japan - has opened in Singapore at #01-17 Chijmes. The signature dish is Shoyu Hamaguri Soup Signature ($14.90) with truffle oil, porcini mushroom and clams. The shio version will also be available from tomorrow.

LIMITED RETURN

Over the years, the acclaimed Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant (Carlton Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6311-8188) removed some dishes whenever it refreshed its menu. To celebrate its 30th birthday, some of these dishes - such as Alaskan Crab in 2 Ways (above) and Ham & Bird's Nest Sauce - will return in July and August.

FREE COFFEE

On Monday, new coffee brand Working Class Coffee is offering all customers a free black or white coffee at its pop-up at #01-02 The Working Capitol. The coffee is also available at Park Bench Deli (179 Telok Ayer, Tel: 6815-4600).