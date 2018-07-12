Weets Eats

Jul 12, 2018

FEAST ON THIS

This month, Plaza Singapura gets your appetite going with four new dining options, including the highly anticipated, new-to-market Korean toast chain Isaac Toast, which opens on Sunday. The rest are Slappy Cakes, Joe & Dough and Nam Kee Pau. And from now to Sunday, foodies can check out Cold Storage's Flavours Of The World Fair at the mall's main atrium, with highlights such as Durello cheese bread, premium beers on tap and a pasta counter. Admission is free.

SWEET SPREAD

Experience a sugar rush at Cake Club by Marina Square, a dessert pop-up featuring Singapore's best and most unique desserts across seven weekends at the mall's Roof Garden Glasshouse, from July 14 to Aug 26, 12pm to 9pm. Expect avalanche lava cakes, egglet waffles, gateau burgers and cakes in flavours such as pulut hitam, ondeh ondeh, matcha salted egg and red velvet Nutella. Admission is free.

FOOTBALL FIESTA

From tomorrow to Sunday, it is Football Fiesta at Ion Orchard. The mall will transform into a food street with specially created local fare from Food Opera. Don't miss Ah Wok's soft-shell crab with chilli sauce and mantou, and kueh kosui and kueh dadar from Neo Kueh's. To complete the experience, the World Cup finals will be screened live.

BURPPLE DEALS

While Burpple is a dining resource tool, it is now also a deals platform. The newly launched Burpple Beyond offers one-for-one deals from restaurants such as Firebake (the breads are a must-try) and the legendary Founder Bak Kut Teh. For now, you can pay $9.90 for the all-day membership, which you can cancel any time.

