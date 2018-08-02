Weets Eats

Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Aug 02, 2018 06:00 am

SPICY TWIST

This month, Monster Curry is adding a Singapore twist to its curry. The Hey! Bee Hiam Golden Chicken Curry Rice comes with a dried shrimp sambal over the rice and curry, giving it a spicy kick. The set ($15.30) is available at nearly all outlets.

NATIONAL DAY GRUB

Grub (Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Pond Gardens, Tel: 6459-5743; #01-06, HomeTeamNS-JOM Balestier Clubhouse, Tel: 6253-9251) celebrates National Day with Har Cheong Gai Waffles ($15.80). You will get prawn paste-marinated chicken chunks served on waffles with maple syrup, paired with either sambal mayonnaise or regular mayonnaise.

SINGAPORE BUFFET

Till Sept 2, Atrium Restaurant (Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, Tel: 6731-7172) is serving the Singapore Food Feast Buffet with dishes such as durian fried rice and durian prawns. Lunch starts from $58 and dinner from $78. And if you turn up at the restaurant in red or white between Aug 8 and 12, you will get a 53 per cent discount off your bill.

FUSION BRUNCH

For National Day, how about trying Italian-Singaporean fusion? Latteria Mozzarella Bar (40 Duxton Hill, Tel: 6866-1988) has a special three-course brunch menu available on Aug 9 and 12. This is from $48 and features dishes such as nasi lemak arancino (stuffed rice balls that are deep-fried) and chilli crab panzerotti (a savoury turnover).

Weets Eats

Yeoh Wee Teck

