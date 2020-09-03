DEVIL DRUMLETS RETURN

KFC Singapore is turning up the heat again with the KFC Hot Devil Drumlets in Spicy Lime. They last appeared in 2017 and are now available till Oct 6.

Prices start at $4.95 for the a la carte version, or get it as part of a meal from $8.95. It is available for dine-in or delivery. Go to kfc.com.sg for more information.

MCDONALD'S MEETS MINIONS

The Minions return to McDonald's with treats such as Yuzu Cream Cheese Pie (from $1.50) and Melon Waffle Cone (from $2). Chicken McNuggets will be $5, with a Smoky Nacho Cheese Sauce Dip free with every purchase of the Chicken McNuggets and Happy Sharing Box. From Sept 17, order delivery bundle deals from $13.95. These come with a bottle of Smoky Nacho Cheese Sauce too.