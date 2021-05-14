CHICKEN POPSICLE

The new KFC Popsicle (in BBQ Cheese and Mala) is the latest social media star. The BBQ Cheese comes with a tangy barbecue sauce over cheese crunch, while the Mala is for those who want it spicy and numbing. The popsicle is a limited-edition item and priced at $2.95 (a la carte), or you can get it as a meal bundle from $5.

FRESH MILK

Malaysia's top fresh milk brand, Farm Fresh, is offering discounts this month. Get the Farm Fresh Fresh Milk 2L pack at $5.15 (usual price $5.45) or Kurma Milk 700g

at $5.95 for two (usual price $7.10). Farm Fresh is available at supermarkets including FairPrice and online grocers such as Amazon Fresh and RedMart.

MINI WRAPS FOR YOUR MINI-ME

Mission Foods has introduced its first child-size wraps for the little ones. Soft and fluffy, the new 5.75-inch Mini Wraps come in three flavours (Original, Wholemeal and Tomato), are low in sugar and a source of dietary fibre. The wraps are available at all leading supermarkets.

DIG IN AT DOLCE VITA

The good life gets better with new dishes at Dolce Vita (Mandarin Oriental Singapore, Tel: 6885-3500). Highlights include spaghetti chitarra ($32), a pork-based pasta with homemade luganega ragout, and the dessert cannoli ($16, above), which has ricotta cream cheese and yuzu parfait in a crispy shell.