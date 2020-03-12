Burger Frites' vegetarian option is a winner

When it comes to burgers, the choices are varied and plentiful.

And here is one more to add to your list - or your confusion.

Burger Frites in Joo Chiat was started by Frenchman Alexandre Pini. He knows his meat, because he also runs Braseiro, a steakhouse across the road.

If you are in the mood for something fancy, head to Braseiro. But if you're in casual slippers and shorts, the self-service Burger Frites is it.

The menu at the burger joint is so small, you can order everything if you are in a group.

While beef is the star, my favourite burger was the breaded brie cheese burger (from $16).

It is also one of my favourite vegetarian burgers ever.

It works because it is packed with flavour, the texture is varied, and you do not feel cheated of a hefty satisfying meal.

Burgers with mock meats are abundant and they work for those who just want the taste of meat, but the brie burger here is an excellent alternative.

It may even convert doubters.

Even if it is for the sake of novelty, try it once at least. This is not to say Burger Frites' regular burger is not good.

The Angus beef burger (from $16) weighs in at 160g and the patty is flame grilled, so there is an enticing smokiness. I like that the artisanal buns are able to absorb a lot of the delicious juices too.

You can top it with cheese or bacon, at additional prices. Or if you are really hungry, add another patty for $8.

There is also a chicken option, which I didn't try because the burgers are meals in themselves.

When the menu is as tiny as this, every item should be amazing. This is the case with the burgers, but not quite true with the sides.

There are a handful of options, including a salad.

Naturally, the fries ($4) will get the bulk of the attention because some people think it is not a burger meal till you have fries. Here, they come with a sauce. I tried three - creamy pepper, smokey barbecue and my favourite chipotle mayo.

The jalapeno cream cheese balls ($8) are pleasant enough but not memorable, while the chicken tenders ($7) are so forgettable that I was surprised to see a picture of it on my phone.

Do not let the mostly dull selection of sides deter you from paying Burger Frites a visit though, as the mains are worth the journey.

Is it the best burger joint in Singapore? That's arguable and we will be shouting at each other till the next one opens. I'm still fighting with friends over the Five Guys versus Shake Shack showdown.

What Burger Frites offers is a whole experience - a laid-back atmosphere with great burgers and inexpensive drinks. You will probably not need more than that to have a good time.

Burger Frites

340 Joo Chiat Road, e-mail: contact@burgerfrites.sg Opens Tuesday to Friday, 5pm to 11pm; weekends and public holidays, noon to 11pm