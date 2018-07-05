Classic Japanese fare and technology go hand in hand at Hokkaido-ya

Given the manpower crunch at restaurants, technology can be a clever albeit soulless solution.

At Hokkaido-ya, a new concept by the Sushi Tei group, you order via a kiosk.

Just key in your order, wait for the food to be ready, collect and eat.

If you find it hard to decide, the kiosk uses artificial intelligence to recognise your face, remember your previous orders and make recommendations.

It is slightly scary and sad (there goes another layer of human interaction), but exciting too because this is the way of the future.

Luckily, the food is old-fashioned and familiar enough to not make this totally alien, but there are some twists to keep it interesting.

Technology may be great, but it is useless unless the food is delicious.

Bara Chirashi Salad,at Hokkaido-ya TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

There is something about prawns with cubes of egg that makes a dish visually appealing, and I responded positively to the Bara Chirashi Salad ($14.90).

It is a refreshing bowl, but there is nothing new about the combination or the formula.

With some dishes, you just do not want to mess with perfection, which rings true in this case.

Truffle Salmon Don at Hokkaido-ya TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

The truffle oil in the Truffle Salmon Don ($10.90) is gimmicky, but the cubes of salmon are fresh and firm, while the sushi rice from Niigata prefecture in Japan is smooth and has the right amount of bite. And combined, even the truffle oil cannot distract.

Shirobuta Pork Katsu Hokkaido White Curry Rice at Hokkaido-ya TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

I am not fond of Japanese curry, so I was surprised that I was not repulsed by the Shirobuta Pork Katsu Hokkaido White Curry Rice ($12.90).

The curry was pleasantly aromatic yet mild, with a mix of cumin, cinnamon, cardamom, onion and garlic powder.

For me, the lean and dry pork was the letdown. I wish there was an option for a fattier cut.

Hokkaido Beef Ramen at Hokkaido-ya. TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

The must-try is the Hokkaido Beef Ramen ($15.90) in miso broth.

There is an earthiness to the broth, complemented by pan-fried thinly-sliced Hokkaido beef. The meat is almost buttery in flavour, which added to that luxe feeling. You will almost forget that you are in a wallet-friendly environment.

Hokkaido Butter Corn Hotate Ramen at Hokkaido-ya. TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

Butter makes everything better, but I do not know how that knob of butter contributed to the Hokkaido Butter Corn Hotate Ramen ($12.90). Perhaps it is the kind of butter used.

The ramen is fine on its own, but this is just not a spectacular dish.

Hokkaido-ya

#02-153, VivoCity

Opens 11.30am to 10pm

Tel: 6376 -8387