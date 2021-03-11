Crazy over Persea's keto menu

Persea's menu is small but full of goodies such as the Calamari, Pork Belly, Eggs Muhammara, Brussels Sprouts (above), and Rosemary Basque Cheesecake.

One of the new residents along Ann Siang Road is Persea (pronounced per-say-ah), a haven for those who have chosen to be on a keto diet.

Don't roll your eyes - there are now enough followers to have such dedicated restaurants.

Purists have very strict requirements when it comes to food and Persea would appeal to them.

It is named after the avocado (although I don't see it on the menu) and the ingredients are what you would expect healthy food to consist of - but this will not prevent anyone from having a delicious meal.

There is even a selection of wines and cocktails which are low in sugar, but high on buzz.

So if you're on a keto diet and your friends are not, eat here and no one would ever know.

The net carb information on the menu is helpful too, but if you are there on a date, please don't spend the night carb-counting because nothing kills romance like mathematics.

The menu is small but filled with goodies, such as the Calamari ($24).

Squid is an easy and common option in keto cuisine, but Persea elevates it by pairing it with zhug, a delicious and dark Yemenite sauce grounded by the earthiness of coriander.

Also excellent is the Pork Belly ($24) from the Meat menu.

It is presented simply, which is always the most effective way to present pork belly.

The fat ratio is just right, and the dish is subtly scented with hints of spices.

I wasn't a fan of the Eggs Muhammara ($14) on first taste because I thought it lacked body. But with subsequent spoonfuls, I noticed the sweetness of the burnt capsicum and paprika, and the crunch of the walnuts.

With some dishes, patience is necessary. This was one of those.

Also, almost everything on the Snacks and Fat Bombs menu is tasty, so just pick something that catches your attention.

Another easy sell is the Brussels Sprouts ($16), which has that tinge of bitter I find appealing. Here, it is balanced out with mint and sausage crumbs.

Whenever there is a keto dessert option, I jump at it, albeit reluctantly because sweets on a diet menu are rarely done well.

I'm happy to say the Rosemary Basque Cheesecake ($16) does not disappoint. It is so good I would return just for it.

A savoury cheesecake with cream cheese, Camembert and blue cheese, the fromages make for a memorable flavour bomb.

One downside is that the compact menu is an evolving one. So every few months, it will start afresh, from flavour influences to presentation.

As of now, the restaurant does not intend to repeat any dish. It's a shame because there are dishes here I would go back for.

Fingers crossed, Persea will keep a small selection of fan favourites ready.

Persea

23 Ann Siang Road, Tel: 8138-3217

Opens Tuesday to Friday, 5.30pm to 11pm

Saturday 11.30am to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 11pm, Sunday 11.30am to 3.30pm