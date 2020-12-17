Don’t miss out on these eight festive delights

The year 2020 will be one of the most extraordinary for most of us.

As phase three beckons, Christmas celebrations will surely be much more cheerful.

With the maximum size at gatherings increased to eight people from Dec 28, we give a nod to the move by highlighting eight Christmas treats you should not miss:

THE BLUE GINGER

Peranakan restaurant The Blue Ginger has one of my favourite Christmas offerings - the Ayam Panggang Roast Chicken ($38). This is available for takeaway from Dec 19 to Jan 3, 2021.

The corn-fed French chicken is first brined for several hours, then marinated overnight with aromatics such as turmeric and lemongrass. Finally, it is roasted till golden brown. You serve it with the chicken jus and that yummy homemade sambal.

PHOTO : THE BLUE GINGER

To order, call 6222-3928.

MANDARIN ORCHARD SINGAPORE

For me, it is not Christmas until you have a slice - or three - of Mandarin Orchard Singapore's signature Premium Honey-glazed Boneless or Bone-in Gammon Ham (from $268).

Its original recipe has remained a closely guarded secret since 1971.

PHOTO : MANDARIN ORCHARD SINGAPORE

The ham is available till Dec 31. Call 6831-6272 to order, or head to the hotel's Coffee & Crust located on Level 5 from 11am to 8pm.

SOFITEL SINGAPORE CITY CENTRE

There is something about Sofitel Singapore City Centre that puts you in the festive mood. And when you head into Racines, you will feel positively jolly.

The restaurant has a Chinese menu, and this is reflected in the new Szechuan Mala Roasted Turkey ($158). The spice is on a slow burn level, so most of us can handle it.

If you prefer something traditional, the classic slow-roasted Truffle Butter Turkey ($158) is an option.

Go to sofitelsingaporecitycentre.oddle.me/en_SG to order.

THE FULLERTON HOTEL

Who does not love a Christmas cake?

If you like yours light and bright, The Fullerton's Coconut Calamansi with a mix of tangy and creamy is ideal.

There is also a Mango Sago Pomelo and Teh Tarik.

PHOTO : THE FULLERTON HOTEL

The cakes are all at $69 and available till Dec 27. Order from shop.fullertonhotels.com or visit The Fullerton Cake Boutique at The Fullerton Hotel and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore.

ARVE DELI

My favourite discovery in this year's stable of home food businesses is Arve Deli. I am such a fan of its garlic sauce.

For Christmas, the Arve Deli gift box ($49) comprises the garlic dip, a dip of your choice (pick the roasted eggplant),

an eggless brownie, herb pita chips and spicy oven-roasted cashews.

Arve Deli PHOTO : YEOH WEE TECK

Order through its Instagram account (@arvedeli). If you buy 10 boxes, the 11th is free.

SERIOUSLY KETO

If sugar was your best friend during the circuit breaker and you are trying to break up now, you can still have your Christmas sweets.

The keto-friendly cupcakes from Seriously Keto (32 Seah Street, Tel: 9838-4047) will cheer you up.

The Red Velvet ones are so festive, while the Peanut Butter and Chocolate offerings are delicious (from $5.90 each).

PHOTO : SERIOUSLY KETO

You can buy these in store or from seriouslyketo.com.

THE CAT'S WHISKERS

The Cat's Whiskers is a new and formidable player in the home food business.

Its key product is a delicious onion jam ($24.30), and for the season, you can buy it as a set which can also be a gift.

The Gratification Box ($47.70) contains the onion jam, a hunk of Stilton cheese and crackers. This is great for snacking as it is a blissful mouthful.

PHOTO : THE CAT'S WHISKERS

Launching tomorrow is another version at $104.90, with three cheeses, crispbreads, crackers and accompaniments such as almonds, dried apricots and grapes. Head to the Instagram account (@catswhiskersjams) to place your order.

HOOK COFFEE

I was filled with joy this year when I discovered so many of my friends and acquaintances were supporting local businesses and giving selflessly to charity. It is these bright sparks that keep my hopes up.

There also seems to be a number of products that are being used to support causes, and this spirit of giving is alive at Hook Coffee.

Its Advent Calendar ($50) features commissioned works by students from Very Special Arts Singapore and you can buy it at www.hookcoffee.com.sg and select retailers.

Each contains 24 unique coffees sourced from around the world, so it is 24 days of sustainably grown and ethically produced coffee packed in drip coffee bags boasting the artworks of VSA Singapore students.

The box also makes for an especially meaningful gift.