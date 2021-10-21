Enjoy romance and seafood at new Sentosa restaurant Bedrock Origin

While many lament the only-two-to-dine policy, at Bedrock Origin at Oasia Resort Sentosa Hotel, it can be an advantage.

This is one of the newest restaurants in Sentosa and one of the best places in Singapore for a date night.

So pick the one you want to impress and have a night of romance and gastronomy. There is also an extensive wine list and a selection of cocktails to complete the experience.

This is Bedrock Bar & Grill's sister restaurant, and while the former is known for its meats, this outlet focuses on seafood, and even has plant-based alternatives.

I will not go into the meat dishes here because those have been reviewed before. Needless to say, the Bedrock steaks are famous for a reason and you can order them with confidence.

Top of my list is the Kingfish Sashimi ($32).

The sashimi is topped with brown rice puff for texture, with a refreshing ceviche to brighten the experience. The buttery smoothness of the fish is such a pleasure.

ENJOYABLE

The Grilled Pear Salad ($22) is less exciting, but enjoyable.

The blue cheese dressing hits all the right notes. This is a salad made for light eaters.

I resisted the urge to applaud when the Kuhlbarra Barramundi Tail ($88) arrived at the table - because it is truly a beautiful sight.

The barramundi tail is brined before being hung in the fridge to dry-age for up to a week. It is then lightly seasoned, grilled and finished in the oven.

The chimichurri adds depth, and the fish has a dense flavourful chew.

The Turbot On The Bone ($68) is not as pretty, but I prefer the taste. The fish is imported from France, then dry-aged.

The flavours of the fish are intense but balanced with the acidity from the tomato salsa. Savour this slowly because each chew draws out more flavours.

Many items on the new Bedrock Origin's menu are impressive, but some of the classics are a must-have, again and again.

One of which is the Bedrock Mac N' Cheese ($22).

You cannot go wrong with macaroni and cheese, but this version is a little more special and comforting than most.

The cheese sauce is creamy and rich, with a base of al dente pasta. You need only a small portion because it is that rich.

The view outside and the aesthetic inside Bedrock Origin make for a lovely visual dinner experience.

Add good food to that, and the combination should ensure the restaurant remains a popular place for a long while.