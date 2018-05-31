Food bites

MAKAN MAKEOVER

The new Makanista (Tampines Mall, Tel: 6260-6002) has a trendy interior and serves local food with a twist. There are four stands: Chicken Rice, Yong Tau Foo, Western, and Prata & Desserts. Favourites include the Mala Chicken Rice ($5.80) and Yong Tau Foo with soup bases such as soto, mee siam, satay and curry (all $7.50).

OPORTO'S HERE

Australian flame-grilled chicken chain Oporto opened its first outlet in Singapore at Holland Piazza (Tel: 9386-0310), and those in the area can also get its range of chicken, burgers, wraps and sides home-delivered via Deliveroo, foodpanda and honestbee.

DURIAN HIGH TEA

From tomorrow, Marriott Cafe (Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, Tel: 6831-4605) starts its Durian High Tea Buffet (from $45) with pastries and desserts, made with Mao Shan Wang and D24 durians. There are also savouries, if the durian gets too much for you.

CHOC SPREAD

The Chocolate Buffet (from $45) returns to The Courtyard at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore (Tel: 6877-8911) on Friday and Saturday nights, but with updates. Besides chocolate treats, you'll now also get savoury selections, a Valrhona tasting table and a "live" nitrogen station.