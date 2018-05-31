Weets Eats

Food bites

Food bites
PHOTOS: MAKANISTA, OPORTO, SINGAPORE MARRIOTT TANG PLAZA HOTEL, THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE
Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
May 31, 2018 06:00 am

MAKAN MAKEOVER

The new Makanista (Tampines Mall, Tel: 6260-6002) has a trendy interior and serves local food with a twist. There are four stands: Chicken Rice, Yong Tau Foo, Western, and Prata & Desserts. Favourites include the Mala Chicken Rice ($5.80) and Yong Tau Foo with soup bases such as soto, mee siam, satay and curry (all $7.50).

OPORTO'S HERE

Australian flame-grilled chicken chain Oporto opened its first outlet in Singapore at Holland Piazza (Tel: 9386-0310), and those in the area can also get its range of chicken, burgers, wraps and sides home-delivered via Deliveroo, foodpanda and honestbee.

DURIAN HIGH TEA

From tomorrow, Marriott Cafe (Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, Tel: 6831-4605) starts its Durian High Tea Buffet (from $45) with pastries and desserts, made with Mao Shan Wang and D24 durians. There are also savouries, if the durian gets too much for you.

CHOC SPREAD

The Chocolate Buffet (from $45) returns to The Courtyard at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore (Tel: 6877-8911) on Friday and Saturday nights, but with updates. Besides chocolate treats, you'll now also get savoury selections, a Valrhona tasting table and a "live" nitrogen station.

M’sia restaurant workers caught washing plates in dirty puddle
World

Staff wash dishes in dirty puddle, KL eatery closed

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Food & Drink

Yeoh Wee Teck

Columnist
weeteck@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Yeoh Wee Teck