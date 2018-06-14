Food bites

WORLD CUP MEALS

World Cup 2018 begins tonight, and you can watch the live screening of all of Germany's games and other big matches at the Raffles City and Westgate outlets of Brotzeit. The restaurant will remain open for the duration of the matches and you can order exclusive sharing platters (such as the Buddy Bundle at $58) and free flow beer packages.

TSUI WAH OPENS

Popular Hong Kong cafe Tsui Wah opens its first Singapore outlet tomorrow at Clarke Quay (#01-03). The signature items are all there, like the Crispy Bun with Condensed Milk ($4) and Milk Tea (from $3.50).

PENANG BUFFET

From tomorrow till June 24, Sky22 (Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena, Tel: 6378-2040) will run the Penang Street Food Fare Buffet Dinner ($48). This will then continue on for another two weekends till July 8 (Friday to Sunday, from $38 for lunch).

MEAT-FREE BUNS

In conjunction with Meat Free Week (which ends on Sunday), Quorn worked with Barcook Bakery to come up with a series of meat-free buns, including the Meat Free Basic Instinct ($2.20) and Meat Free Umami Potato ($2.20). Till Sunday, you only pay $1 for them between noon and 2pm.