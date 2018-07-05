Food bites

Weets Eats

Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Jul 05, 2018 06:00 am

NEW MENU

Bacchanalia (39 Hongkong Street, Tel: 6909-6360) has proven its one Michelin star is not a fluke. The new menu focuses on ingredients imported from Australia, Japan and France, and while the star dish is the limited-edition Mieral Duck, anything it puts in front of you should be delicious. It serves all set menus - lunch starts from $48 for a three-course set while dinner is from $118.

VEGETARIAN PROMOTION

Till Aug 5, Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant serves vegetarian dishes from Taipei's Yangming Spring Green Kitchen. At the UOB Plaza branch (Tel: 6535-6006), the set menus are at $88 and $118, while those at the Parkroyal on Beach Road outlet are at $60 and $78.

HALAL CERTIFIED

All branches of popular poke restaurant A Poke Theory have been certified halal. The menu remains the same and a $9.90 bowl size has been added . Outlets are at Boon Tat Street, DUO Galleria, One@KentRidge and Marina One, The Heart.

STAR ITEM

Wala Wala Cafe Bar (31 Lorong Mambong, Tel: 6462-4288) may be a Holland Village institution since 1993, but it is not resting on its laurels. It has introduced new items on the menu. Of the latest dishes, a new favourite has emerged: The Chilli Crab Pasta ($19) with chunks of crabmeat in a sweet chilli crab sauce.

