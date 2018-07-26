Food bites

50 CENTS BUYS

This weekend, in conjunction with the Singapore Food Festival, The 50 Cents Fest will be held at Chinatown Food Street (Smith Street) from 11am to 11pm with more than 50 different dishes and drinks priced between 50 cents and $3.

For 50 cents, try the mee siam or the gula melaka ice ball. Fish molee and popiah are going for $1, and it is $2 for a portion of black pepper crab.

FUN NEW DRINKS

Yeo's new range of Fun carbonated drinks comes in three different flavours: Fun Cola, Fun Zesty Citrus and Fun Lemon Lime Twist. The beverages also contain vitamin C. They are available in 325ml cans (from 85 cents) as well as 500ml (from $1.15) and 1.5 litre bottles (from $1.95) at supermarkets, convenience stores and coffee shops.

1-FOR-1 RAMEN

To celebrate its sixth birthday, for tomorrow only, Uma Uma Ramen (#01-41, Forum The Shopping Mall, Tel: 6235-0855) is offering one-for-one ramen, with eight choices. Prices start from $16 and this will go on all day, while stocks last.

LAZY WEEKENDS

If sleeping in is more important than breakfast, the Lazy Breakfast promotion at Alley on 25 (Andaz Singapore, Tel: 6408-1288) on weekends and public holidays is perfect for you. It runs from 11.30am to 2.30pm, and for $35, you will get a main item and items on a buffet line.