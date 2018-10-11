Food bites

RICE FESTIVAL

It is all rice at the inaugural Donburi Revolution 2018 at Marina Square from Oct 19 to 21. You'll be able to sample rice and create your own donburi by picking your favourite toppings from topping booths manned by popular Japanese restaurants, such as the Teppei Group and the Keisuke Group. You can also buy rice at the event or attend onigiri-making workshops.

PASTE PROMO

A pre-mixed paste can make or break your dish, and Dancing Chef should help you score a win. This month, you can buy it at $7.85 for three packs at FairPrice, Giant, Sheng Siong and Cold Storage supermarkets. Then visit Dancing Chef's Facebook page for recipes, such as the one for the Roast Laksa Chicken Stuffed with Pineapple Rice.

LOBSTER BALL

For this month only, Old Chang Kee is offering the Cheesy Lobster Ball ($1.80 for three). Be sure to try it if you are a fan of the duo. This is available at all outlets.

NEW PRODUCTS

The Golden Duck has two new products: salted egg crab and chilli crab tempura-coated seaweed ($7 each), with pieces of crab meat.

You can order at one of its nine retail outlets such as the ones at Chevron House, Jem and Tampines 1.