Food bites

NEW OLD CHANG KEE

The Old Chang Kee Coffee House @ Rex (19/21/23 Mackenzie Road #01-01, Tel: 6732-1665) is at the exact spot where it all began years ago. Now, it houses Old Chang Kee and its affiliated brands (Curry Times, Bun Times and Dip 'n' Go), so you can buy signature items from each brand. There are new dishes too. Try the Flower Bread with free flow gravy. The Curry Chicken and Chicken Stew (both $11.90) are recommended, and so is the Baked Beef Stew Rice with Cheese ($10.90).

HAUTE COUTURE TEA

TWG Tea's Darjeeling First Flush Tea has arrived as part of its Haute Couture Tea Collection. The jade-coloured leaves smell like a floral bouquet with citrus notes. It retails at $55 at all TWG Tea Salons & Boutiques in Singapore.

CAKE CONVENIENCE

You can now buy Ah Mah Homemade Cake's pandan castella cake ($13) islandwide. Previously, it was available only at the Changi Airport outlet. And if you spend above $15 at an outlet before June 30, you could win a pair of air tickets to Taiwan in a lucky draw.

RED ALERT

The new Zespri Red Kiwifruit boasts a sweet tropical berry flavour, is naturally bred from kiwifruit cultivars within the Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit family. The crimson flesh is due to anthocyanin, a unique and naturally occurring pigment within the fruit.

It is now available in Singapore for a limited time only at all FairPrice, Giant and selected Sheng Siong and Cold Storage supermarkets.