Fooking good

Perky and popular. That may describe 987FM DJ and TV personality Sonia Chew - as well as her first F&B venture Izy Fook.

The restaurant is buzzy, noisy and seems to be full of happy people.

Thanks to Chew's high profile, it is a place where you might be able to spot famous faces, or her colleagues from radio.

She is not the only star in Izy Fook though. Her partners include the owners of Roast Paradise.

If you're a foodie who likes roast meats, you'll know that Roast Paradise has rock star status. I am a big fan. I tried it first at Old Airport Road Food Centre, and have been obsessed with it since.

Roast Paradise handles the kitchen side of things and based on the initial menu, it is a good decision. The idea is to serve local flavours and food izakaya-style, as a nod to its previous occupant Izy.

Although rojak is not on offer, the menu can be described as such. It swerves from a ceviche to a roast, with a cereal prawn in between.

I do not have an issue because I like rojak, and the eclectic mix pretty much reflects how Singaporeans eat anyway. But I suspect I am forgiving because I can get the roasts here too.

The Roast Paradise char siew is superior to most.

The fat to meat ratio is great (read: leaning towards fat). I can handle my fatty pork, but if that's going to be a concern, ask for a lean cut.

The excellent crispy roast pork has a crunchy cap that remains miraculously crisp even after a while. You can order either meat from $10.

Also good is the Superior Prawn Mee Pok ($16). The umami is bold and inviting, although the heat from the chilli creeps up on you. After you drink the last drop of soup, you will feel the chillies kicking in, tickling the throat.

I was surprised I took to the Cereal Soft Shell Prawns ($24) because I am not usually a fan of cereal prawns.

But this version has the sweetness toned down, and has a pleasing hit of spice from the chilli aioli. The prawns are crispier than the usual ones I've tasted.

Here's the twist: While it is crispy, it is juicy too.

The Steamed Clams In Dashi (from $18) looks Western but tastes Asian, and while I was drinking up the broth because it is nice enough, it is not particularly memorable.

The Wagyu Truffle Don (from $34) has the luxury of quality beef, fancy nanatsuboshi rice and a blanket of shaved truffle.

But it is too much of a good thing for me. It is just nothing but truffle, and the aroma overwhelms everything else.

In any case, for a menu of surprises and bold flavours, this dish is almost dull. Save your calories for the other stuff.