Go on board Firangi Superstar for Indian-meets-European food adventure

The culinary direction of Firangi Superstar initially gave me pause.

The food is Indian as seen through Western eyes, prepared by someone who was trained in European cuisine but cooking from recipes he remembers from childhood.

Executive chef Thiru Gunasakaran's last post was executive sous chef at Spago by Wolfgang Puck, while his exposure to Indian cuisine came from his grandmother.

Take a moment to soak in the decor at this restaurant in Craig Road. Inspired by train travels around India, there are beautiful interpretations of old bars and railway cars.

This mash-up and the gorgeous interiors may make you think this place is not really about the food.

But it is.

There are plenty of familiar flavours presented in fun, modern ways, so you get the comfort of the tastes you want while also having plenty to share on social media.

One such dish is the Prata Waffle ($24). Social media mavens will like the waffle-pressed prata base, while those seeking Indian flavours will be happy with the Madras-style fried chicken and fried curry leaves.

The combination reminds me of chicken waffles, so it will not be a life-changing new experience but it is tasty, even if eaten separately.

DECONSTRUCTED

Visually and taste-wise, This Is Not Aloo Gobi ($16) is a winner.

This deconstructed aloo gobi has a base of cauliflower cous cous, topped with roasted cauliflower florets and cauliflower coriander puree, with layered potatoes, cashews, raisins, mint leaves and masala compote.

Anything with cauliflower works for me, but the blend of sweet, spicy and savoury makes this very appealing.

The Sacred Samosa ($26) is also good. Wagyu beef tartare is placed on a base of mint raita and served between samosa crisps. The marination of lime pickle aioli adds brightness, which complements the buttery meat.

It is hell to eat because the fillings keep falling off, but it is worth the effort to get it into your mouth.

The must-order is the Indian Saddle ($19 for 100g).

The lamb is cooked in tandoori spices and is a sight to behold.

The colours, aroma and flavours work in tandem to create a great dining experience.

I love how tender the meat is, although I wish there is a touch more gaminess because I like the signature strong flavours of lamb.

The Salvador Thali ($41) is a showy plate.

Chef Thiru is inspired by the different flavours of the thali - mild, tart, piquant and savoury - and uses them all in this pumpkin dish.

And it is plated in the style of Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali.

It is as convoluted as it sounds, and it does not resonate with me. I like an adventure but not confusion. With so many factors at play, I just cannot anchor my taste buds on one element.

Firangi Superstar

20 Craig Road #01-03 Tel: 6304-3022

Opens noon to 2.30pm on weekdays,

5.30pm to 10.30pm from Mondays to Saturdays