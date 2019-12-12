Healthy meals to-go at Supergreek

New at the basement of Raffles City Shopping Centre is Supergreek, from the guys behind Omakase Burger and Picnic Food Park.

It sells Greek food without any fuss. You place your order, and, as there are no seats at the eatery, you then need to hunt down a table.

It seems like a lot of effort, but it is worth it.

Your reward is inexpensive, healthy, tasty food that you can have on the run. Bring your own cups and bowls too to feel even better about yourself.

The Supergreek menu is small and bowl-heavy, but it is the Lamb Kebab Pita Wrap ($11.90) that ended up being my favourite of the night.

Pieces of minced lamb kebab are paired with housemade hummus, spiced up with harissa, then encased in a roasted pita wrap with grilled zucchini, eggplant, purple and white cabbage, cherry tomatoes and onions. Orange vinaigrette tops it off.

Both the mix of textures and the fusion of flavours were appealing. It is a filling dish but you will probably want more when you are done.

Among the bowls, the star is the Roasted Barramundi Grain Bowl ($12.90).

I loved the full-bodied Parmigiano sauce, especially when it soaked the quinoa. The fish was moist, which is a feat in itself because barramundi can get very meaty.

If you are an eatery hoping to appeal to the masses, it is almost impossible to not have a vegetarian option. At Supergreek, there is a vegan one called the Roasted Vegan Grain Bowl ($7.90).

Not everyone will fancy this but on days you want to go meat-free, this is an option that will make you feel like you are not missing out.

The hummus was also savoury, and it tied the ingredients together. The crunchiness of the purple and white cabbage helped too. And I was quite taken by the roasted broccoli. I would not have minded a bowl of just that with the hummus.

While the Flame Grilled Steak Grain Bowl ($13.90) was fine, it was boring.

It featured USDA choice roast beef paired with Greek vinaigrette. The housemade Tzatziki and hummus were probably the most exciting elements in the bowl.

My absolute favourite item was the Greek yoghurt, made from culture that comes from Greece, and the foundation of items such as Fresh Greek Yoghurt (from $4.90) or Sweet Ecstasy ($7.90).

For want of a better word, the yoghurt is just so sexy.

I loved its creamy volume, while the tartness was kept to a minimum. It was almost mousse-like in texture. You could eat spoonfuls of this without feeling bloated.

With my limited exposure to Greek cuisine, I could not judge how authentic the bowls were.

But using tastiness as a barometer, and asking myself if I would order anything again, I am glad Supergreek exists. And, I need to return to get more yoghurt because the cravings are real.

Supergreek

#B1-54,

Raffles City Shopping Centre

Opens 10am to 10pm