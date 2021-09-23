Healthy, tasty fare at Carrotsticks & Cravings' new CBD outlet

What makes for an ideal eatery?

Some say it should not be expensive, others that it should offer healthy fare, and there were those who said it had to be conveniently located.

Tall order, but there is a place that may make almost everyone happy.

Australian-inspired brunch cafe Carrotsticks & Cravings have opened a new outlet in Stanley Street, making it convenient for those in the Central Business District. Well, at least when they are not working from home.

The menu is packed with healthy items - a few of which are really tasty.

And for the price you pay, you certainly get hearty portions.

BREAKFAST PLATTER

One of the menu's highlights is the Stanley Breakfast ($46), which is basically breakfast on a platter for two. If you order a couple of other items to go with the platter, that could be good for four to enjoy.

The platter consists of salad, sourdough slices, labneh cheese, roasted eggplant with hummus, bite-sized falafel, avocado with feta, cream cheese puff pastry, and smoked salmon or leg ham.

You decide how you want your eggs (they do a nice scramble) and you get two coffees.

The Red Shakshouka ($18) is a spicy vegetarian choice and it is an aromatic dish that should fill the stomach. If you have a big appetite, you can add goat cheese for $6.

The Signature Smashed Avo ($18) is a staple at Carrotsticks & Cravings, and for good reason, it is absolutely divine.

This is a satisfying, hefty dish, and again there are add-on options: pomegranate ($2), poached eggs, leg ham and smoked salmon ($6 each, $8 for any two add-ons).

Another winner is the Dukkah Salmon ($28), which is pleasing on the eye with its colours and textures.

The salmon is cooked perfectly, with the pomegranate and roasted pumpkin adding pops of sweetness.

Desserts here are great too and perfect to pair with your end-of-meal coffee.

The Peanut Butter Slice ($6) is a rich, dense bite that is subtly sweet, and the Keto Bomb ($3) is a blessing for those cutting back on carbs.

It has coconut oil, peanut butter, almond and cocoa; it may be slightly dry, but it is yummy.

For me, the food and coffee - sourced from Allpress Espresso Australia - make it worth the visit, and the laid-back vibe and pretty interiors are bonuses.

The crowd is manageable now because of the current work situation, so it may be a good time to go before the office folks eventually claim it for themselves.