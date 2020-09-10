Jia He's standard Chinese fare satisfies

Jia He Chinese Restaurant's roasted Peking duck, steamed bak kut teh xiao long bao, crispy hor fun with seafood and egg sauce, sauteed stuffed button mushroom with truffle sauce and wok-fried live prawn (above).

Among the many Chinese restaurants in Singapore, Jia He Chinese Restaurant pretty much falls right smack in the middle.

It is neither expensive, nor cheap.

It's not fine dining, but it's also not coffee shop fare.

One thing going for it is that it is one of the few Chinese restaurants in its vicinity of Farrer Park.

Don't expect anything fancy and you won't be disappointed.

Jia He's roasted Peking duck ($55) is a good example. It's a traditional version and may bore those seeking adventure.

But it gives you everything you expect - crispy skin, a luscious layer of fat under it - with a sauce that is not too sweet.

The friendly price tag doesn't hurt either.

The steamed bak kut teh xiao long bao ($8 for six from the dim sum menu) is probably as gimmicky as it gets.

The bright red skin (made with beetroot juice) may raise eyebrows, but it doesn't detract from the flavour.

And the experience is quite traditional too.

I won't jump through hoops for this but I will not roll my eyes if someone orders it.

HOR FUN

I would order the crispy hor fun with seafood and egg sauce (from $24) again though.

While there is nothing mind-blowing about this dish - you'll see it offered anywhere from zi char stalls to Michelin-starred restaurants - it works because the sauce has oomph and it is generous with egg, which is always a win for me.

Eat it quickly because the combination of the crispiness and warm sauce works.

Once the noodles soften, the magic ends, and you'll be left with a plate of hor fun. It's still tasty, but less fun.

While the sauteed stuffed button mushroom with truffle sauce ($14) doesn't look like much, thelittle prawn paste balls are delicious.

There is black truffle in the mix, but it's balanced. The truffle flavour comes through as a note rather than an actual presence.

For me, wok-fried live prawn ($28) is usually a filler item, one that has featured in many banquets. But this is one of the better ones I've had. It tastes like it has soul.

Here, it is fried with garlic, shallots and fermented soya sauce. I love the hint of spice and saltiness, with the bite of fresh prawns.

If you plan to visit Jia He, find out what promotions are on offer.

Like many other restaurants these days, there are a confusing number of deals and discounts in play, so call Jia He to figure out what is best for you.

Whatever amount you pay, it should not hurt your wallet, and the food should satisfy you.