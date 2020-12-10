Miznon brings its magic to Singapore

Miznon, the Israeli casual restaurant that has charmed the world, has finally made it to Singapore.

Fans come from all corners such as Paris, New York and Melbourne, and it opened its first Asian outlet at Stanley Street here early last month.

Those who have eaten at the new outlet returned with mixed opinions.

Some recommended it highly, others cite the noise and extreme casualness as distractions.

But from the food to the vibe, I love it.

It is vibrant and the playlist had me singing between bites.

The service is brusque but considering how busy Miznon is, it is acceptable they want to get things done quickly and efficiently.

Be there for the food and you'll be happy because that part is very enjoyable.

One of Miznon's signature items is the baby cauliflower flower ($16). I can't tell you what I think of it because the two times I was there (once for dinner, then for lunch), it was sold out, so obviously Singaporeans are clued in.

What I did get to taste - and love - is the seared chicken liver pita ($18).

Yes, chicken liver evokes extreme reactions from some. I am a fan, and this highlights the deep, creamy qualities of the liver so well.

It makes those signature bitter undertones so alluring.

As with the other pita items, this is so difficult to eat in any sort of elegant way, so dive right in and let anything fall off the pita or smear your face.

Just let it be and enjoy the moment.

Another memorable pita is the ERotisserie ($18).

This has pulled roasted chicken tucked into the pita together with chilli, spring onions and baba ganoush.

It has the mellowness of a great chicken sandwich, and baba ganoush is always delightful.

While pitas put Miznon on the map, I enjoy its Out The Pita menu too, with my pick being the hraime ($26).

This is a spicy Moroccan barramundi stew that improves with time.

I ate this twice, and both times it blew me away because of the heady, savoury stew.

Spicy may be overstating it but it is aromatic, exotic and satisfying.

Another item on this menu to try is the beef short ribs dish Intimate ($24).

While it isn't as instantly appealing as the hraime, the meat is tender and flavourful, and it's great value too.

It's also a great accompaniment to maybe my other favourite item from Miznon - the tahini, a condiment made from toasted ground hulled sesame.

And what makes the tahini and pita even more special is that they are free.

Just place your order at the counter, and help yourself to the pita corners and tahini.

They are just so good together. The tahini is made from a secret recipe and is pure liquid pleasure.