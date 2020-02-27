New menu spices up The Blue Ginger

Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient The Blue Ginger finally has a second branch at the newly revamped Great World.

The mall has opened up the dining options for its visitors, and The Blue Ginger looks to be one of its more popular occupants.

You get traditional Peranakan fare coming from Mrs Vivian Lian, mother of one of the restaurant's founding partners.

Many of the dishes from the original Tanjong Pagar flagship outlet are on the menu,but one of my favourites is a new addition.

Nonya noodles ($15) is a one-dish option, instead of the usual range of sharing dishes.

I had it twice - the first time was an invited tasting, the second on my own - and it was even more mellow the second time around. Both times, it hit all the right notes.

I love the prawn and pork stock with a hint of tau cheo (fermented soya bean paste). The sauce coats the yellow noodles, making for an almost creamy bite. It is satisfying but may not leave room for anything else.

Also sensational is the sotong keluak ($22). I have eaten buah keluak done a few ways, but I do not recall ever having it paired with squid.

SUBTLE

The subtle taste of squid works well with the domineering buah keluak, with the addition of onions and red and green chillies for extra oomph.

You will want rice with this, but do exercise self-control because the rice is free flow.

Unfortunately, the pork ribs assam ($20) is better in theory. It is The Blue Ginger's take on the classic babi assam, usually done with pork belly.

The sweet and sour taste is present, but the meat is tough even though it has been rendered after hours of braising.

Perhaps I am too sold on the idea of it needing a fatty meat to balance the tartness, but this will be a dish I skip the next time.

On the other hand, another classic, the beef rendang ($20), is great. The aromatic spice-heavy sauce is so comforting.

Also new on the menu is the starter item of kerabu kacang botol ($11.50).

I am a big fan of winged beans, especially with the right chilli paste.

This version features a crunchy bean, an addictive blend of spicy and zesty, and prawns.

Lastly, a good chendol is true joy, and The Blue Ginger offers two - durian chendol ($7) and the unadorned version ($5).

They did not give me a happy high, though they tried.

The coconut milk and palm sugar are creamy and not overly sweet, which is good because the red beans mix is. The wiggly pandan green jelly has too much of a bite.

I did not try the durian version, but I certainly smelled it.

The Blue Ginger

Great World, #01-106, Tel: 6235-7042

Opens weekdays 11am to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm;

weekends and public holidays 11am to 10pm