Sichuan fare presented with flair at Chengdu Restaurant

We have so many Sichuan restaurants here, the new ones have to really try to get noticed. Some do it with gimmicks, some a well-known chef, and others offer cheap prices.

Chengdu Restaurant has combined the three.

This new restaurant in Amoy Street boasts two names in the kitchen: chefs Qing Jun and Jing Xiao, both of whom have cooked for celebrities and worked in the kitchens of notable restaurants.

The key items on the Chengdu Restaurant menu are presented in over-the-top ways, but the prices are decidedly down to earth.

But the main reason it won my heart was the delectable food. It makes me count the days until I return.

Although my stomach and throat have their limits, I love the Fish with Green Pepper Soup (from $26.80). I had a mild version, but the heat built relentlessly till I lost sensation of my lips and tongue. The burning numbness is both addictive and scary.

There are other flavours and texture for balance - the saltiness of the soup, the crunch of the vegetables, the creaminess of the sliced fish - but it is most memorable for the slow burn.

My stomach paid the price for my indulgence, but I am dying to return for another session.

1 BIRD, 12 CONDIMENTS

Fish with Green Pepper Soup

Chengdu 12 Flavours Chicken

Chilli Beef with Sweet Corn Base

Beef with Pickles in Sour Soup

The Chengdu 12 Flavours Chicken ($36.80) is served with a dozen condiments. It seems indulgent for a small chicken, but it works.

The chicken is tender and comes caked in clay, and you need a mallet to get to the bird.

It is a lot of work and available in limited quantities and needs to be ordered a day in advance, but it is worth it.

For camp, the Spicy Grilled Frog Skewer ($29.80) is the dish to beat. It arrives in a miniature boat, with a singing doll and dry ice, inspired by the classic novel Romance Of The Three Kingdoms.

It is easy to dismiss this as a gimmick, but the edible portion of this dish is really good.

Bullfrogs are first marinated, then flash-fried over high heat, and finally finished with traditional Sichuan sauce. The frogs are juicy, spicy and the crispy coat adds texture.

The Chilli Beef with Sweet Corn Base ($24.80) is pretty and tasty enough to be an interesting addition to your meal but not essential. The sweet corn base is tastier than the beef.

The Beef with Pickles in Sour Soup ($25.80) is a Sichuan classic, and the version here is a simple but decent one.

The soup will make your mouth pucker but the buttery beef will draw you in.