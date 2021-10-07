Smoky goodness and beers galore

New in Club Street is Thirty Six Brewlab & Smokehouse, a microbrewery and restaurant from local craft brewery Lion Brewery Co.

It is a pity we are still in the two-to-dine phase because this place is perfect for a gathering of friends.

The mood is relaxed and friendly, and while it is in one of the trendiest streets in Singapore, it vibes like a cosy neighbourhood hang-out.

And for beer geeks, the sheer sight of the shiny, state-of-the-art, 500-litre microbrewery featuring 23 taps will leave you drunk with glee.

The menu is centred on open-flame grilling on a custom-built brick hearth. Many dishes have that seductive smokiness that open-flame cooking produces.

But this meat-centric place is not of one note as there are many dishes on offer. If you are in the mood to expand your palate, you will not be disappointed.

Executive chef Kwek Xiu Rong offers a variety of big and small plates and the Snacks menu is particularly good.

My favourite item from there is the Scotch Egg ($10).

The brunch classic is given an Impossible twist, with Impossible meat, nduja (spreadable Italian pork sausage) and regular sausage combined to coat the boiled egg.

The housemade sriracha sauce complements the dish with a touch of spice and tart.

MELTED LARD

The fried-upon-order Beef Empanadas ($12) is also good.

The dough of the empanadas is extra flavourful because of the melted lard, and the stuffing is chuck and topside cuts of beef that are coarsely minced, then cooked with a mix of ingredients including raisins and olives.

And just like a good curry puff, each bite is a satisfying blend of flavours and textures.

The Mains menu also boasts some winners. From this, the Fish and Chips ($25) is a standout.

The housemade beer batter is made fresh daily with Lion Brewery's Straits Pale Ale, giving it a strong beer aroma.

The fish is also juicy, so the combination is pleasing.

The mushy peas that come with it is amazing, and Thirty Six should consider selling it as a side.

One of the best offerings at this meat-heavy restaurant is the Wood Fired Cauliflower ($25).

The turmeric-rubbed veggie is paired with cashew nut butter, cauliflower rice and miso leek puree, and sprinkled with leek ash.

I love every element of this but especially how full-flavoured the cauliflower is. It is also meaty in texture.

I was surprised, though, that the Sticky BBQ Pork Ribs ($28 for half rack, $52 for full) did not resonate with me. I liked the smokiness of it but it felt stodgy and overwhelming.

This is a joint where you order meat and beer, throw in a couple of sides, and you have a party.