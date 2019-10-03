Taste the world at Como Cuisine

Dining at Como Cuisine can throw one deep into the throes of wanderlust.

For its latest menu update, the restaurant wisely decided to bank on its sister properties worldwide, since Como has hotels in locations such as the Maldives, Bhutan and Tuscany.

Head chef Tshering Lhaden has picked dishes from each overseas outpost to recreate using locally sourced ingredients. Some of the more popular dishes are kept too, such as the Como Shambhala classic, the Tandoor Cauliflower ($22).

The cauliflower is marinated in an aromatic mix of spices such as turmeric, coriander and ginger, then it is roasted in a tandoor oven. It is served with yogurt, roasted almonds and a lemon dressing. The smokiness is seductive.

The Lamb Shank Massaman ($45, dinner only) is excellent. It is Thai-inspired (from Como Point Yamu in Phuket) but with an Indian twist.

The massaman curry is served with naan bread and an achar lamb shank. The lamb is fork-tender, and the curry is spicy but tempered with a hint of sweet. Eat it with a small serving of the achar because that cuts the grease and spice. It is a well-rounded dish best appreciated slowly.

Lobster Biryani ($48) is the restaurant's nod to its Maldivian properties. The Singapore version has basmati rice which is first cooked in lobster broth, then spiced. The sustainably-farmed lobsters are cooked in tomato masala and folded into the rice. Then it goes into the oven.

It smells heavenly, with nearly moist flavour-packed rice and pieces of lobster. Though some are overcooked, it did not affect my enjoyment.

I have been having a lot of luck with duck dishes recently, and here is another good one.

While Pappardelle ($30, dinner only) has an okay pasta which does not leave an impression, the duck ragout is outstanding.

There is a lot of depth in that scoop of sauce that is poured over the pasta - I love the hint of saltiness.

The desserts at Como Cuisine are all good, with a special shout out to the Jackfruit Pudding ($14, dinner only) from Como's Bali property, because jackfruit with anything is good.

But if you have space for only one item, get the absolutely delicious Alarm Clock Espresso ($8) with MCT oil, ghee, maca root and coconut cream. This is only for breakfast and brunch, but if you ask nicely any other time, they will probably make this for you.

Eating at Como Cuisine makes you want to reach for your passport and just dash straight to the airport. For those who cannot, this may be the next best thing.

COMO Cuisine

18A Dempsey Rd

TEL:1800 304 6688

comodempsey.sg

Opens 8am-10pm (Sun - Thurs), 8am - 10.30pm (Fri, Sat, Eve of pubic holiday)