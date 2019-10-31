Vue: Luxury meats with a killer view

Those who eat with their eyes first and are in search of jaw-droppingly beautiful spaces for a meal now have another option.

Vue is a new meat-centric restaurant that sits at the former Me@OUE, and it has one of the most commanding views.

Marina Bay comes alive with lights at night, and Vue has a front seat to this wondrous sight.Inside, the high ceilings and dark furnishings convey a sense of luxury, and the key art pieces are all Insta-worthy.

Check out the wall of leaves by the bar, the much-photographed ceiling (the colour of the light changes too) or the bull head that is rumoured to cost more than a condominium.

It is not all views either. Nothing surprises in the currently small menu, but a lot of the dishes are well executed and tasty. The meats get the limelight at Vue, and one of its stars is the Kumamoto A5 Emperor "Kokuou" Wagyu (starting from $120).

The beautifully marbled beef comes from grass-fed cows from Kyushu island and is grilled over the binchotan before it is lightly seasoned with rice salt flakes. The treatment is simple but effective, creating meat that is tender, juicy and just the right amount of fatty, served with onion marmalade, potato mash, and red wine and beef jus reduction.

The side dishes do not shine as much though. The grilled Shishito Peppers with Bottarga (cured fish roe)($18) and the onion tempura ($12) are good but the rest are forgettable.

However, the Roasted Bone Marrow with Truffle ($15) is a must-order. The oily, buttery marrow works well with the truffle, creating an aromatic treat. Get it to share as a single portion may be too much for one.

A charcuterie board (from $38) may not be exciting but the Country Pate with Espelette Red Pepper ($18) is a winner. I love the savoury smoothness of the pate, which goes well with the bread.

The refreshing Ceviche ($38) is very good, with a balanced mix of sweet and tart. It contains diced Ibaraki halibut, Norwegian diver scallops and New Caledonian prawns, and the mix is topped with shallots, pine nuts and corn.

The dessert offering of Chestnut ($18, from its festive menu) is as lush as expected but will not move the earth. The chocolate mousse is the best element, with the chestnut ice cream a close second. But it is not particularly memorable.

Savour desserts in the balcony with the view of Marina Bay, and it will not matter how they taste. The evening would already have had its perfect ending.

VUE

OUE Bayfront

Level 19

50 Collyer Quay

TEL: 8879-0923

vue.com.sg