Weets Eats: Food with a hefty price tag at The English House

Out of the gate, some restaurants become hits. Some fizzle.

Leading up to its September 2018 launch, the buzz accompanying The English House was through the roof.

It was opened by England's celebrated chef and restaurateur Marco Pierre White, who is considered by some to be the country's greatest.

But it flat-lined after the opening. Common complaints were high prices and 'meh' food.

I went from dying to get a table to forgetting that it was there, up until a few weeks ago.

I turned up at The English House for the new four-course Sunday Roast ($75), which runs on Sundays from 12pm to 8pm.

This may be the most economical way to eat there, if you go with friends and everyone orders a different dish to share.

The good thing is that the Sunday Roast menu has some favourites from the a la carte menu too.

I was particularly smitten with two.

The Box Tree Eton Mess ($22 on the a la carte menu) was a visual treat, with the colours from the fresh strawberries and raspberries and textures from the (lots of) cream, meringue and vanilla ice cream.

It is a sugar laden treat that was surprisingly light.

Equally delicious but definitely less attractive is the Omelette Arnold Benett ($38 on the main menu).

On the surface, it is a simple dish - mornay sauce over smoked haddock.

But the sea of flavours that emerges is so pleasing.

The bite of the cheese, the texture of the fish and the overall creaminess make this a winner.

Mr Lamb's Shepherd's Pie ($40 a la carte) was a mixed bag for me.

I liked the fullness of the flavours, although textually, it was a strange mix of stringy and creamy.

The thyme sauce left some cold but I did not have an issue, even though I am a not fan of the herb.

As I am also sensitive to the gaminess of lamb, perhaps the combination of two items I am on the fence about cancelled each other out.

I was disappointed with Mr Walsh's English Pea and Ham soup (Sunday Roast exclusive).

I have had some great pea soups in Europe (Europeans do pea soup best), but this does not cut it.

That sweetness did not come through and the ham did not make its presence felt.

On paper, the Delmonico Steak of Black Angus Rib with Oxtail Gravy at $155 is crazy, even if it is meant for two. The complaint that The English House is pricey is legit.

But it arrives, and the plate takes up half the table, and you find yourself still hacking away at the meat when your stomach is bloated.

You would feel it was money well spent.

The meat was cooked perfectly, and the accompaniments were pleasant though not exciting.

Make time before or after your meal to amble inside and outside of the restaurant.

It is filled with art pieces and Instagram worthy spots.

That should take some of the sting out of the seemingly hefty prices.

The English House

28 Mohamed Sultan Road, Tel: 6545-4055

Opens weekdays 11.30am to 2pm, 5pm to midnight; Saturday 11.30am to midnight;

Sunday 1.30am to 8pm