Weets Eats: Healthy food with a sinful twist at Botany by Dazzling Cafe

Eating healthy and simple food seems to be the latest dining craze, as every other new restaurant is working that angle.

Whether it is just lip service or restaurants are truly invested in better eating (for the planet and the body), I don't mind, because at least it is getting the message out.

The latest to do this is Botany by Dazzling Cafe, co-owned by local actress Julie Tan and her partners Cassandra Riene Tan and Serene Tan.

This restaurant seems to run on two tracks: The planet-conscious, healthier main options, alongside the sinful and pleasurable desserts that made Dazzling Cafe so popular at one point.

My focus is on the new creations, since I think most of us would have already tried Dazzling Cafe's signature Honey Toast. And if you haven't, you know where to head to.

Now that Impossible meat has hit Singapore, we have seen the different ways it has been used.

The Impossible Mapo Tofu Bowl ($18) is the first time I've seen it done this way, and it is everything you would expect from mapo tofu in terms of flavours and texture.

The Sichuan spices hit all the right notes and with the minced texture of Impossible meat, you would never imagine you're eating healthy.

I wouldn't mind it a touch more numbing, but this is very good as it is. I'll be ordering it when I go back.

The Australian Grass Fed Ribeye ($28, for 250g) is done simply - with sea salt and black pepper - and comes with vegetables and a mash.

It's clean, simple and a crowd-pleaser, especially since it's wallet-friendly.

SOUL & WARMTH

I love the Curried Cauliflower Soup ($10), but it wasn't a popular choice with the rest of my dining group.

It is full of soul and warmth, but enriched by coconut milk. I find it perfectly aromatic - heady even - but others deemed it ordinary.

On the other hand, the Taiwanese Chicken Bites ($13) is easy to like. It is not particularly thrilling, but it's the type of dish that will please all, so it's just easier to order this for everyone to share.

I was impressed when the Otah Chips ($13) first came to the table, but when judged as part of a meal, it was not memorable. I needed to refer to my notes to recall my impressions, which isn't a good sign.

I wrote: "Otah spicy enough. Legit."

Guess that just about describes the dish for me.

Botany by Dazzling Cafe

86 Robertson Quay, #01-03, Tel 6951-4861

Open:

Sun & Tues 9am -10pm

Mon: 9am - 3pm

Wed - Sat: 9am - 11pm