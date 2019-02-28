Weets Eats: Old faves at New Ubin’s new outlet

New Ubin has expanded its reach with its new outlet at Zhongshan Park.

The 150-seater is housed on the ground level of the Ramada by Wyndham Singapore at Zhongshan Park hotel, and joins the original one in Hillview (opened in 2016) and Chijmes (opened last year).

The menu remains the same, which means you can eat the classic dishes in more places.

And there is a lot to eat.

Given founder-chief operating officer Pang Seng Meng's 30-year history in the business, they know what the public wants.

And it would appear the Garlic-Baked Live Mud Crab (from $48 for 500g) is what the public wants because it is one of the most popular dishes. For good reason too, because it is a show-stopping dish.

The crab is baked in heaps of garlic, so the dish arrives in an aromatic cloud.

The crab meat remains sweet and not dried out, but - bad breath be damned - the best deal is that you fill up on your share of garlic when you are done with the crab.

I suggest you ration the garlic because it goes with a lot of the other dishes.

My favourite dish is the Fish Roe with Sambal Chinchalok & Petai ($25).

How can you not love all the individual elements: deep-fried fish roe, a sambal/chinchalok paste and petai? And when combined, it is pleasure tripled.

TANGY

The addictive sauce is tangy with a hint of spice. You can order this without the roe but it adds texture and that umami touch.

Hokkien Mee (from $15) is found almost everywhere, and there are many good versions around. New Ubin's version is a good one, with lots of wok hei and an almost creamy pork and prawn broth.

When you eat it, there will not be any regrets, but it won't be the dish you remember from this restaurant.

Instead, it will be the Boss Bee Hoon (from $12) that you remember, even if you will probably not post photos of this on Instagram because it is not particularly pretty.

It is simple - primarily bee hoon - but full of depth and soul.

It is a recipe created by Mr Pang's wife. He said that is why the dish is called Boss Bee Hoon. What a clever man!

Another delicious but not particularly pretty dish is the Heart Attack fried rice that comes with the USDA Black Angus "Choice" Rib-Eye (from $80 for 500g). The rice is fried with beef drippings, so the beefiness permeates the rice.

One of the fanciest dishes is the Crispy Pork Jowl ($14 for 125 grams), with pork grilled over coals in a Mibrasa oven and served with a miso gula melaka glaze.

The pork is surprisingly crisp on the outside and moist inside.

It seems a bit distant from the rest of the menu but it is a worthy companion.