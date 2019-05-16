Yummy bites

FRESH AROMA

Aroma Truffle & Co has opened a brick-and-mortar store at Chinatown Point (#01-20, Tel: 9012-0664), selling the regular version of Black Summer Truffle Potato Chips and the version with Parmesan cheese ($10 each). But you can still get it online via https://aromatruffle.com.

LIQUID BUFFET

Escape Lounge (One Farrer Hotel, Tel: 6705-7828) has launched its daily Drink-All-You-Can Liquid Buffet ($35) and 1-for-1 Happy Hour offers. The buffet runs from 5pm to 7pm and comes with free-flow house wines and house beer, with snacks. From 7pm to 11pm, it’s 1-for-1 on house wines ($15) and beers ($12).

1-FOR-1 WANTON NOODLES

It is one-for-one when you order the Signature Wanton Fu Noodles (from $4.80) at Wanton Fu (ARC 380 at 380 Jalan Besar, Tel: 6935-3072). This is valid from 6pm to 10pm for dine-in customers. The hot chilli sauce is a must-try but if you are not a noodles person, there are side dishes such as homemade ngoh hiang, dumpling soup and fried wanton too.

SURF & TURF

The Surf & Turf promotion at Gordon Grill (Goodwood Park Hotel, Tel: 6730-1744) is back. It will be available for lunch ($78) on weekdays and for dinner ($98) all week till June 30. A popular combination is Hokkaido Scallop and Lamb Chop with Green Peppercorn Jus. Or try the combo of Hamachi Fillet with Pork Jowl and Smoked Pork Sauce.