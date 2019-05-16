Yummy bites
FRESH AROMA
Aroma Truffle & Co has opened a brick-and-mortar store at Chinatown Point (#01-20, Tel: 9012-0664), selling the regular version of Black Summer Truffle Potato Chips and the version with Parmesan cheese ($10 each). But you can still get it online via https://aromatruffle.com.
LIQUID BUFFET
Escape Lounge (One Farrer Hotel, Tel: 6705-7828) has launched its daily Drink-All-You-Can Liquid Buffet ($35) and 1-for-1 Happy Hour offers. The buffet runs from 5pm to 7pm and comes with free-flow house wines and house beer, with snacks. From 7pm to 11pm, it’s 1-for-1 on house wines ($15) and beers ($12).
1-FOR-1 WANTON NOODLES
It is one-for-one when you order the Signature Wanton Fu Noodles (from $4.80) at Wanton Fu (ARC 380 at 380 Jalan Besar, Tel: 6935-3072). This is valid from 6pm to 10pm for dine-in customers. The hot chilli sauce is a must-try but if you are not a noodles person, there are side dishes such as homemade ngoh hiang, dumpling soup and fried wanton too.
SURF & TURF
The Surf & Turf promotion at Gordon Grill (Goodwood Park Hotel, Tel: 6730-1744) is back. It will be available for lunch ($78) on weekdays and for dinner ($98) all week till June 30. A popular combination is Hokkaido Scallop and Lamb Chop with Green Peppercorn Jus. Or try the combo of Hamachi Fillet with Pork Jowl and Smoked Pork Sauce.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now