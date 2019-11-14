Yummy bites
HELLO AGAIN, HELLO KITTY
Hello Kitty is back at McDonald's - this time as a limited-edition carrier. Launching from 7am today in Singapore before anywhere else, it is available at $7.90 each with the purchase of any Extra Value Meal or Doubles Feast meal (limited to two carriers a transaction). Grab it at most outlets (except Tampines Shell, Hougang Shell and Tampines Kiosk).
LOBSTER NIGHTS
From tomorrow till Nov 30, Ellenborough Market Cafe (Swissotel Merchant Court, Tel: 6239-1847) is offering Lobster Nights ($98). Highlights include Lobster Tartlet, Rock Lobster with Golden Salted Egg and Nyonya Curry Lobster.
MORE KEISUKE
The latest concept from the Keisuke group is Shiokoji Tonkatsu Keisuke (#01-02/03 Paya Lebar Square, Tel: 6214-3345). The 23-seater outlet highlights shiokoji, a fermented rice seasoning ingredient. Try the Salmon Rare Katsu ($17.90) or Tuna Rare Katsu ($19.90). You can also customise the Rolled Pork & Vegetables Katsu ($15.90), and create your own tonkatsu sauce. There is an open salad bar too.
AFTERNOON TEA
The Marmalade Pantry launches an updated Afternoon Tea Set ($48 for two) at its Oasia Hotel Downtown (Tel: 6385-0741) and Oasia Hotel Novena (Tel: 6664-0348) outlets. The set has a mix of sweet and savoury, with items such as Truffle Egg Mayo sandwich, buttermilk scones and two pots of artisan teas.
