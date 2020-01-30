2 Geylang condos up for collective sale

Wing Fong Court went on sale two weeks ago with a reserve of $108 million. PHOTO: PROPNEX

Freehold Wing Fong Mansions in Geylang has been launched for collective sale with a reserve price of $176 million.

It is up for tender with an adjacent condominium, Wing Fong Court, which went on sale two weeks ago with a reserve of $108 million.

The 130-unit, eight-storey Wing Fong Mansions in Lorong 14 Geylang has a total strata area of 142,149 sq ft.

Its site spans an area of 47,880 sq ft, while the Wing Fong Court site occupies 29,334 sq ft.

Freehold Wing Fong Court, also in Lorong 14 Geylang, has 88 units on eight storeys and a total strata area of 87,791 sq ft.

Both sites are zoned for commercial or institutional use with a plot ratio of 2.8.

Together, they make up "one of the largest and most promising land sites in Geylang", said property consultant Richard Hau from marketing agent PropNex.

The tenders for both Wing Fong Mansions and Wing Fong Court close on May 18 at 4pm.