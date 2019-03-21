20 of 25 released units in Orchard area luxury condo sold

Freehold luxury development Boulevard 88 in prime district 10 has sold 20 of the 25 residential units released to date, at an average selling price of $3,550 per sq ft.

City Developments (CDL) and its joint venture partners, Hong Leong Holdings and Lea Investments, launched exclusive previews of Boulevard 88 - which are by appointment only - on March 8. So far, total sales have exceeded $160 million, said CDL yesterday.

Directly accessible via Orchard Boulevard and Cuscaden Road, the 154-unit development is within walking distance of the Orchard Road shopping belt, Orchard MRT station and the future Orchard Boulevard Station on the upcoming Thomson-East Coast Line.

Prices start from $4.4 million for a flat with two bedrooms plus a study, $6 million for a three-bedroom flat, and $9.6 million for a four-bedroom one.

The development offers four penthouses priced at $30 million to $32 million. Unit sizes range from 1,313 sq ft for a two-bedroom plus study to 6,049 sq ft for the largest penthouse.

The majority of the units sold were four-bedroom apartments, which cost more than $10 million each. The rest were two-bedroom plus study and three-bedroom apartments.

About 60 per cent of buyers were Singaporeans and the rest were permanent residents and foreigners, mainly from Indonesia, China and the US.

CDL group general manager Chia Ngiang Hong said: "For an ultra-luxury development, achieving a sales value of over $160 million in less than two weeks of exclusive previews is commendable in the market."