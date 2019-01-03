2018 worst year for Aussie home prices in decade

SYDNEY Australian home prices skidded nearly 5 per cent last year, marking their worst year since 2008. It was led by tighter credit conditions and waning investor interest, and analysts expect the weakness to persist this year.

Property values across the country fell for the 15th consecutive month last month, with the rate of decline in Sydney and Melbourne - the two largest markets - worsening over the year, according to property consultant CoreLogic.

Its index of home prices nationally dropped 1.8 per cent last month from November and tumbled 2.3 per cent for the quarter - the worst quarterly decline in eight years.

Values in the combined capital cities fell 1.3 per cent in the month and 6.1 per cent for the year. Sydney was the worst performing capital city with prices down 1.8 per cent last month.

Regional centres fared better with prices outside the cities staying almost flat.

"Access to credit has been the most significant factor weighing down housing market conditions over the year," said CoreLogic's head of research Tim Lawless.