6 CapitaLand buildings to get more than 21,000 rooftop solar panels

The panels will be installed on six buildings by the end of the year.

More than 21,000 solar panels will be installed on the rooftops of six CapitaLand buildings by the year end in a partnership with Sembcorp Industries, both groups said separately yesterday.

When completed, the installation will form the largest combined rooftop solar facility in Singapore by a real estate company.

Sembcorp will install, own and operate the solar panels, and the energy generated will be used to power the properties. There would be no installation cost incurred on CapitaLand's side, making the initiative "a good business case for sustainability", the property developer said.

The six CapitaLand properties - located at 1 Changi Business Park Avenue 1, 9 Changi South Street 3, 2 Senoko South Road, 40 Penjuru Lane, Techpoint and LogisTech - are held under the Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit), CapitaLand's business space and industrial Reit.

Together, the solar farms, comprising 21,240 panels, will be able to generate 10,292 megawatt hours of energy annually. This is equivalent to powering about 2,300 four-room HDB flats each year. Any surplus solar power generated will be channelled to the grid.

The solar energy system will also help eliminate over 4.3 million kg of carbon dioxide emissions a year, which is akin to taking 937 cars off the road.

