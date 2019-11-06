Business

737 Max grounding hurt SilkAir but SIA Group reports higher net profit

737 Max grounding hurt SilkAir but SIA Group reports higher net profit
Overall, the airline group saw net profit rise 5.1 per cent. TNP FILE PHOTO
Nov 06, 2019 06:00 am

The grounding of six Boeing 737 Max 8 jets put a drag on regional carrier SilkAir's first half (H1) showing even as the SIA Group turned in a higher net profit for the same period.

The problematic 737 Max 8 jets - grounded on March 12 this year after two crashes elsewhere killed 346 people - meant SilkAir clocked an operating loss of $19 million for the six months ended Sept 30.

In contrast, SilkAir's loss for the corresponding period last year had been just $3 million.

The carrier's expenditure for the period also rose by $10 million, which was attributed to 737 Max 8-related costs and higher fuel prices.

However, the carrier saw passenger flown revenue growth of 0.9 per cent.

Overall, the airline group - including low-cost carrier Scoot and SIA Engineering - saw net profit rise 5.1 per cent for the six months ended Sept 30, due to higher passenger traffic.

Singtel could cut ‘unsustainable’ dividend rate
Singapore

Singtel, Ninja Logistics fined for data breach

Related Stories

Hong Kong’s PMI falls to lowest level since 2008

Bike-hailing firms to start test runs in M’sia from Jan 2020

88 per cent of CPF monies with no nomination distributed

Revenue for the group was up by 5.3 per cent, or $418 million from the previous corresponding period, Singapore Airlines announced yesterday.

For the second financial quarter under review, the group saw a 67.9 per cent jump in profit, or $38 million, to $94 million due to improvement in its share of results from associates and joint ventures.

Low-cost carrier Scoot continued to be in the red, even as it saw higher passenger revenue amid an expansion in capacity.

It clocked a loss of $77 million for the first half, widening its loss from a year ago.

Expenditure rose 8.5 per cent or $74 million, mainly due to higher depreciation from a larger fleet. The carrier continued to proactively reduce aircraft utilisation during the period to improve operational resilience, SIA said.

It saw an operating loss of $39 million for the second financial quarter.

The group expects passenger booking in the coming months to be stronger year-on-year, but will see headwinds from intensifying competition in key operating markets as well as uncertain global economic outlook. - THE STRAITS TIMES

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

BUSINESS & FINANCE