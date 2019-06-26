New Funan mall: 95 per cent of retail space filled; will feature first physical Taobao store

Ahead of its Friday opening, the new shopping mall at Funan has achieved 95 per cent committed occupancy for its retail space, including Singapore's first standalone physical Taobao store.

More than 60 per cent of the over 190 brands housed in Funan mall originate from Singapore, CapitaLand said in a regulatory update yesterday.

Newly signed tenants include Taobao's new concept store.

The store will offer products available from Taobao curated for Singapore shoppers, covering categories such as furniture, household items and fashion.

Nikon will launch its first standalone outlet and flagship "experience hub" in Singapore at Funan Mall. This includes the Nikon School, a workshop space for photography tutorials.

Swiss sewing machine brand Bernina will also open its flagship store there, carrying its most advanced sewing machine models, while using the space for themed sewing workshops, machine rental service and gift personalisation.

Food and beverage will occupy 25 per cent of Funan's retail space, housing more than 80 establishments, ranging from ramen restaurants to bubble tea stalls.

Funan will also work with the Singapore Tourism Board to host the civic district's first Singapore Visitor Centre.

This is to allow tourists to get more information about Singapore or buy tickets to attractions and tours.

As part of Funan's opening programming, guided tours and concierge recommendations on activities will be made available to shoppers, CapitaLand Singapore managing director for retail Chris Chong said.

He added that CapitaLand envisions Funan as a "social retail space embraced by communities".